Is Litecoin Leading the Crypto Market Back Toward 2015 Prices?

Litecoin is known for recurrently being a couple of of the first altcoins to begin to see enlargement or decline after a size of sideways shopping for and promoting.

Following the sizzling crash that stunned the crypto market, Litecoin has started to move as quickly as as soon as extra and may be primary the market in direction of a devastating crash once more to prices now not traded at since 2015 – prolonged forward of the epic bull run that put crypto at the map first began.

Litecoin Leads the Path In direction of Return to 2015 Prices

Litecoin recurrently leads the method wherein. Which strategy that is, relies upon the current market development, sentiment, and plenty of totally different elements.

In early 2019, Litecoin led the market in direction of a restoration, fueled by way of the asset’s halving. In 2020, as quickly as as soon as extra, Litecoin was once a couple of of the first altcoins to rebound from lows and go on to set new native highs.

Then once more, after the ones highs have been tapped, Litecoin and the the rest of the cryptocurrency market expert a bloodbath alongside the stock market, treasured metals, and further, as consumers cashed out liquid belongings into cash to rearrange to local weather a coming monetary storm.

Litecoin would possibly now be primary the path for the the rest of the crypto market in direction of prices that haven’t been shopping for and promoting at since earlier to the 2017 cryptocurrency bull run and hype bubble.

Earlier to the crypto bubble, Litecoin traded at prices beneath $10. The extent is perhaps the normal purpose of the approaching Litecoin drop, in keeping with one crypto analyst.

Elliott Wave Idea Points to Deeper Correction Sooner than Improbable Upside

In keeping with one crypto analyst’s deal with Elliott Wave Idea and the method it applies to LTC/USD value charts, the cryptocurrency is nowadays mid-way through wave B in an ABC corrective improvement.

The target for wave B locations Litecoin once more beneath $10, or prices that the asset traded at once more in 2015.

Litecoin recurrently leads the method wherein for the crypto market, which implies that Bitcoin and the the rest of the altcoin market could be headed once more to 2015 prices.

After the goal is reached, alternatively, cryptocurrencies will begin the C wave of the ABC correction, taking the price of Litecoin to over $three,000 in keeping with LTC token.

Elliott Wave Idea is consistent with consumers’ emotional impulses that recurrently strain the charge movement in speculative belongings. Few investor classes are as emotional or impulsive as crypto consumers, making the observe significantly appropriate in predicting long run value actions.

Most totally different financial belongings have fallen once more to prices from years in the previous. Will Elliott Wave Idea holds true and might Litecoin and the the rest of the crypto market take a commute down memory lane and return to prices from 2015?

Featured image from Shutterstock

