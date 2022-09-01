Is London running out of pubs? They warn of possible mass closures due to rising energy costs

Staff members stand outside the entrance to the Red Lion and Sun in London, Britain, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/May James

Like thousands of other pubs in Britain, Red Lion and Sun fears financial ruin this winter as its energy costs continue to rise, just as the business began to recover from the financial damage left by the COVID-19 pandemic..

Located in a North London suburb, the pub’s annual energy bill is set to quadruple this year to £65,000 from a previous £16,000 bill said James Cuthbertson, director of The Frisco Group, which runs the pub along with two others in the capital and southeast England.

“We need to make an extra £50,000 in profits every year, at the same time profits stall as consumers see their own prices rise at home,” he said.

The Red Lion and Sun dilemma is typical, the figures from energy analysts. Cornwall Insight, show how UK small businesses negotiating new winter energy contracts face on average four to five times price increases compared to deals made two years ago.

Also during this period, UK wholesale natural gas prices have increased 14-fold, including a doubling since Russia invaded Ukraine in February .

What can they do? For both Cuthbertson and so many others who find themselves in the same position, the choice is between raising prices, reducing staff, reducing opening hours or closing completely. Today more than 400 British pubs closed last year as a result of the financial problems that the pandemic brought and with this problem, that number could skyrocket.

Cuthbertson commented how Red Lion and Sun had reduced lighting and couldn’t rule out having to close for the winter.

A closed pub in London: energy costs have led them to reduce hours and face a shortage of customers (REUTERS / Tom Nicholson)

Clients with cold and without money

Keris de Villiers, owner of three pubs in south London, said Raising prices, even by 20 cents a pint, would really hurt their regular customers: “Many… are elderly and struggling to heat their homes.” Rising consumer price inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July and is expected to rise further, will also limit the amount of money Britons have to spend to go out.

Correspondingly rising costs for key inputs to the brewing process, such as hops and carbon dioxide, pubs, like much of British industry, also face rising staff costs.

Customers are increasingly choosing water over beer, unusual for a pub (REUTERS/May James)

The Bank of England forecasts that the British economy will enter a recession at the end of this year and will remain there for the whole of 2023 at least. “Trips to the pub will be few and far between in the coming months,” predicted Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Drinkers at Red Lion and Sun were already cutting back, Cuthbertson said. “I have seen three of our regulars in a single day choosing tap water over a pint to go with their lunch,” said. “Maybe I had only seen that once a month before this.”

Further up the food chain, major publicly traded bar owners, including Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) and JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L), have reported slower sales growth and possible losses this year due to increased of costs.

With information from Reuters

