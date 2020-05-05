Is Love Island still on Netflix?

The dangerous information simply retains coming for Love Island followers. This week it was introduced that the present wouldn’t be filming its summer time collection as initially deliberate, because of the challenges of present social distancing guidelines.

However the place can we watch traditional collection from Love Island historical past?

Is Love Island on Netflix?

Sadly not. Whereas some followers may need determined to hunt solace in earlier collection of the present, beforehand out there on Netflix, they’ve been in for an sad shock. Collection one and two aren’t there anymore – should you seek for Love Island you’ll get Netflix alternate options Too Sizzling to Deal with and Love is Blind as an alternative. Nice exhibits, however simply not the identical. Early collection of Love Island aren’t out there on the ITV Hub both, however will be discovered on subscription streaming service Britbox.

Netflix truly took Love Island down from the positioning in April 2019, so it hasn’t been out there for over a yr now. Small comfort should you had deliberate some lockdown nostalgia although.

To see what else is on, don’t neglect to take a look at our TV Information.