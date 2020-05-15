Is Maleficent 2 on Disney Plus UK? How to watch sequel online

Following the launch of Disney Plus within the UK and far of Europe, the studio’s huge library of movies is on everyone’s thoughts proper now.

Probably the most talked about Disney films of the final 12 months was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which noticed famous person Angelina Jolie again in the villainous title position.

Right here’s the place you may watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil online throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Is Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Disney Plus?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was out there on Disney Plus within the US first however is now out there on Disney Plus UK from 15th Could.

Join a seven day free Disney Plus trial, or for £59.99 get an annual membership (or £5.99 month-to-month).

How to watch Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil online

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is on Disney Plus – nevertheless it was additionally launched early for on demand platforms, excellent timing for people who find themselves caught at residence and making an attempt to hold themselves entertained.

The Sleeping Magnificence prequel is obtainable now from Amazon Prime Video as a rental for for £3.49 (SD) or £4.49 (HD), with the choice to outright buy a digital model for £9.99 (SD) or £11.99 (HD).

The movie was launched on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday sixth April – order on Amazon now.