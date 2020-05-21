Is Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Disney Plus UK? How to watch sequel online

With the launch of Disney Plus within the UK and far of Europe, the studio’s huge library of movies is on all people’s thoughts proper now.

One of essentially the most talked about Disney motion pictures of the final 12 months was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which noticed famous person Angelina Jolie again in the villainous title position.

Right here’s the place you possibly can watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil online throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Is Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Disney Plus?

Though Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is obtainable on Disney Plus within the US, the streaming service is lacking some newer choices within the UK.

Disney Plus UK has introduced that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will likely be obtainable to watch on fifth June.

How to watch Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil online

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has been launched early for on demand platforms, excellent timing for people who find themselves caught at dwelling and attempting to preserve themselves entertained.

The Sleeping Magnificence prequel is obtainable now from Amazon Prime Video as a rental for for £3.49 (SD) or £4.49 (HD), with the choice to outright buy a digital model for £9.99 (SD) or £11.99 (HD).

The movie will likely be obtainable on DVD and Blu-ray from Monday sixth April, with the choice to pre-order on Amazon now.

Who stars in Maleficent 2?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and is directed by Joachim Rønning.

What’s Maleficent 2 about?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 movie, sees Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora start to query the advanced household ties that bind them as they’re pulled in several instructions by impending nuptials, surprising allies and darkish new forces at play.

The synopsis reads: “The years have been variety to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and in the end love, has flourished. But the hatred between man and the fairies nonetheless exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is trigger for celebration within the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the marriage serves to unite the 2 worlds. When an surprising encounter introduces a strong new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled aside to opposing sides in a Nice Conflict, testing their loyalties and inflicting them to query whether or not they can really be household.”