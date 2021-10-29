Is Mamta Banerjee within the race for the submit of High Minister within the 2024 common elections? Know TMC leader’s solution

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) The federal government on Friday deferred questions about whether or not it will be within the race for the submit of top minister within the subsequent common election. Mamta Banerjee was once requested whether or not she is becoming a member of the race for the highest submit of the rustic in 2024? In reaction, she advised newshounds, ‘If I inform you the entirety now, what’s going to I inform you later?’Additionally Learn – Goa Polls 2022: Nafisa Ali, who contested in opposition to Tennis Megastar Leander Paes and Mamta Banerjee, joins TMC

Hypothesis is rife that once her birthday celebration Trinamool Congress's landslide victory within the West Bengal meeting elections previous this yr, Banerjee is eyeing a larger position in nationwide politics forward of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day talk over with to Goa from Thursday night time. His birthday celebration has introduced to contest the Goa Meeting elections to be held early subsequent yr.

Requested whether or not the Trinamool Congress's purpose of contesting the impending Goa Meeting polls is a part of the larger plan for the following Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee stated, "We can contest in 2024." He stated, 'We're clear. We do not play hide-and-seek video games. We're a clear birthday celebration. When any other journalist requested the similar query, Banerjee stated in a lighter tone, "Why do not you battle for the submit of High Minister. You're the media, you'll additionally contest elections.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) election strategist for Goa elections Prashant Kishor just lately stated that the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) will stay on the middle of Indian politics for the following a number of a long time and the birthday celebration won’t pass any place without reference to victory or defeat. Requested about his remark, Banerjee stated reporters must query Kishor as an alternative of asking him about it.

“Possibly, what he intended to mention is if we do not do it correctly, the BJP will stay,” he stated. The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has introduced that it’s going to contest all 40 seats in Goa within the upcoming elections.

