“Is Messi enjoying PSG?”: Dani Alves’s answer to that question that surprised everyone

Daniel Alves He enjoys his present in Barcelona at the age of 38 but feels that something is missing. In the last interview he gave to ESPN referred to Lionel Messi and revealed issues of their intimate talks before the Brazilian himself left the Catalan club. Now, he invites Leo to return.

—How do you see Leo at Paris Saint Germain? He Is he enjoying himself?

-Not for me. He’s not enjoying himself. Nerd…

-Why?

—For me it is not enjoying because for me it is out of place. Right now Leo is out of place there. I am going to say something that Leo always told me: “Where are you going to be better than here?” And I checked it out! There is no better place than here. For x reason he is not here and I hope he can come back.

—Do you see that Leo can come back?

“I don’t know, but if he comes, let him come here with me.”

The Bahian winger, who is the footballer who records the most assists for Messi (42 in total), pursues the dream of sharing a pitch with the Argentine again. In the midst of the rumors about the possible return of Rosario to the culé cast, he referred to his current situation: “This is the year that I am challenging myself the most. The challenge of returning to Barça and being at a great level. It is the most important year of my life.”

Dani Alves and Messi, an explosive duo at Barcelona (Reuters / Albert Gea)

When mentioning the differences he found between the Barcelona he left in 2016 and today, he did not hesitate: “The quality of players we had before and now. Back then they were players made, now they are in process “. However, he puffed up his chest at the pace of the group led by his former teammate Xavi Hernández: “Now you can beat Real Madrid and anyone. But you have to put several things together. Do not lose style, which is what makes you different from the rest”.

The youth that has surprised Dani Alves the most was Pedri: “It is to think, intelligent. Get to see and execute things that others don’t see or can’t do. He reminds me of the coach”. And about Xavi, he specified: “Before I saw it as I see it now. Someone who knows a lot about football, who already transmitted that to us when he played. The value of playing football, the DNA, wanting the ball and not missing passes”.

How was Dani Alves’ return to the Catalan institution conceived? “I have a very great connection with Joan (Laporta), the president. When he took over he told her that he believed he needed me. ‘If you need me, I’ll come back’. He told me that he was going to see because he had to talk to his vice. I left here, but I always looked at Barça. He lacked spirit, which is what I have the most. The desire to compete, not accept defeat. You have to compete, not just work.” And he completed: “Soccer for me is life, it is the solution of my life. So I can’t think of soccer as a game. But I can’t stop enjoying myself.”

