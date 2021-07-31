Is Mexico The Very best Football Crew At The 2021 Olympics? Cordova, Martin Says…

Brazil beware. There’s no workforce within the males’s Olympic football match that regarded as robust and performed as persistently neatly as Mexico.



And that’s now not hyperbole. Saturday’s prolonged 6-3 quarter-final win over South Korea is the newest evidence that El Tri is a sound contender for the gold medal in Tokyo. The Mexicans are simply two video games away, with Brazil subsequent in Tuesday’s semifinal (4pm ET).

Membership The usa teammates Henry Martin and Sebastian Cordova each and every scored two targets, and Luis Romo and Eduardo Aguirre had the opposite two, as Mexico introduced the overall collection of targets within the match to fourteen. With two video games left to play, that’s already higher than the collection of targets it scored on its run to a gold medal in 2012.

LAKE: Mexico Gamers Close to the Olympic Scoreboards

Rather than the names at the scoresheet, there isn’t a Mexican participant who can also be referred to as out for a nasty sport, even though there are a handful of performs they might undoubtedly need again. Seize the yellow card picked up by way of influential fullback Jorge Sanchez with 14 mins to move and the end result neatly in hand. It’s going to pressure one in every of Mexico’s very best gamers on the Olympics to sit down out the semifinals because of a suspension for collecting yellow playing cards.

Enjoying with out midfield heart Carlos “Charly” Rodriguez, Mexico’s assault nonetheless controlled to glide with winger Alexis Vega and inventive midfielder Cordova main the rate. Martin used to be once more rewarded for his selfless, onerous play as the only real attacker, and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa got here up with large, well timed stops at the back of a trendy quartet of defenders who, in spite of the 3 targets allowed, defended typically as successfully as their attacking team-mates had been to find the online.

The outcome used to be additionally in part enhanced by way of the truth that each and every soar went Mexico’s approach: a frankly ridiculous push into the penalty space by way of a South Korean defender resulting in a penalty, a large save from Ochoa simply prior to half-time and a South Korean loose. kick that hit the highest of the bar at 3-1. That are supposed to now not detract from an total convincing Mexican efficiency. Listed below are the highlights of a memorable quarter-final:

Mexico no doubt preferred its outsized gamers

Every males’s workforce on the 2021 Olympics will have the opportunity to carry 3 gamers over the age of 24, which is the age restrict for all different gamers at the roster this 12 months. It’s onerous to argue that Mexican supervisor Jaime Lozano were given his 3 choices proper.

LAKE: Why is there an age restrict for the lads’s Olympic soccer match?

It begins with captain and goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa (elderly 36), who made 8 saves towards South Korea, together with ultimate and blockading a thumping shot from shut vary simply prior to half-time that tied the ranking at 3-1. A function there can have modified the dynamics of the fit. Ochoa’s commanding presence is a significant explanation why for the calm self assurance that Mexico continues to exude.

Midfielder Luis Romo, 26, is within the top of his profession and used to be a key a part of Cruz Azul’s first Mexican league identify in 23 years. He’s similarly spectacular in this facet of Mexico and presentations nice soccer instincts in relation to the puts at the pitch to be taken. He used to be within the penalty space to offer a header lend a hand at the first function, and his methodology used to be international magnificence in this test and volley it’s a must to watch:

That’s a function 28-year-old striker Henry Martin (under) won’t ever ranking. We noticed his roughly targets towards South Korea: a header across the field and any other header on a bummer within the field. They’re the targets of a pro striker, who skillfully performs the placement with all of the sacrifice issues, hold-up play and press paintings required.

He’s incessantly criticized for his play and targets, however he isn’t the flashy form of attacker. As an alternative, he’s the kind of participant you wish to have in your workforce as a result of he contributes even if he doesn’t ranking.

Cordova in any case performs for El Tri

With Carlos “Charly” Rodriguez getting a purple card, it used to be vital for 24-year-old midfielder Cordova to step up and take nice accountability at the ball, lend a hand move tasks and stay the workforce hooked up. to stay. He did that and extra towards South Korea, which is vital for a participant who in most cases presentations just right strikes however infrequently takes over a sport.

Along with main the Mexican midfield with contact, a hit passes and correct passing, he delivered two targets and an lend a hand: a penalty conversion along with his proper foot, a phenomenal shot from out of doors the field along with his left foot and a masterful loose kick lend a hand, additionally along with his left hand. That is the no-punishment function to your enjoyment:

It used to be simplest 10 days in the past that his membership workforce, Membership The usa in Mexico Town, introduced that this 12 months Cordova would put on the No. 10 jersey worn by way of membership legends, which is reserved just for the particular attacking abilities. Towards South Korea, he performed a efficiency befitting a contemporary “No. 10”, and he venerated his new music by way of celebrating as one of the most legends of Membership The usa and the Mexican nationwide workforce, Cuauhtemoc Blanco.

This Olympics may well be Cordova’s coming-out birthday party at a world stage. His efficiency led a Mexican nationwide workforce legend, former Barcelona big name Rafael Marquez, to call him “the participant with probably the most merit amongst younger Mexican gamers. With a bit of luck he’ll have choices to come back to Europe quickly.”

Brazil subsequent in semifinal

The semifinal towards Brazil will likely be a rematch of the 2012 Olympic gold medal fit received by way of Mexico 2-1.

El Tri is understood for status up for fits towards Brazil and taking part in onerous towards the South American powers. In reality, aside from the 2012 Olympic last (formally regarded as an under-23 festival), within the ultimate 15 occasions the 2 senior nationwide groups have confronted each and every different in legitimate festival, the report is at 7-7-1. useless, even though Brazil has received 4. of six single-elimination knockout fits.

mexico vs mexico Brazil (legitimate leagues since 1996)

Yr Consequence Festival Segment 1996 Mexico 2, Brazil 0 CONCACAF Gold Cup Remaining 1997 Brazil 3, Mexico 2 Copa The usa Workforce 1997 Brazil 3, Mexico 2 Confederations Cup Workforce 1999 Brazil 2, Mexico 1 Copa The usa Workforce 1999 Brazil 2, Mexico 0 Copa The usa Semi finals 1999 Mexico 4, Brazil 3 Confederations Cup Remaining 2001 Mexico 1, Brazil 0 Copa The usa Workforce 2003 Mexico 1, Brazil 0 CONCACAF Gold Cup Workforce 2003 Mexico 1, Brazil 0 CONCACAF Gold Cup Remaining 2004 Brazil 4, Mexico 0 Copa The usa quarters 2005 Mexico 1, Brazil 0 Confederations Cup Workforce 2007 Mexico 2, Brazil 0 Copa The usa Workforce 2013 Brazil 2, Mexico 0 Confederations Cup Workforce 2014 Mexico 0, Brazil 0 FIFA international cup Workforce 2018 Brazil 2, Mexico 0 FIFA international cup side road. from 16

A reporter broke from Mexico vs. Brazil in finals at each and every stage, and Mexico is unbeaten towards the Seleço. Technically they’re taking part in a semi-final within the 2021 Olympics, however it is going to undoubtedly really feel like a last.

le ganó l. a. last a nl: 1996 Copa Oro (2-0)

1999 Confederation (4-3)

2003 Copa Oro (1-0)

2005 Mundial sub-17 (3-0)

2012 Juegos Olimpicos (2-1) CINCO last…

MEXICO INVICTO…

Towards Brazil!!! Vendra l. a. sexta?? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — Alejandro de l. a. Rosa (@adelarosa) November 17, 2019

As though they wanted additional motivation, the Mexican workforce makes use of a remark made previous within the match by way of Brazilian veteran Dani Alves as a rallying cry. Whilst Alves more than likely intended it as a praise in accordance with Mexico’s 4-1 win over France within the match’s opening, Alves mentioned he could be overjoyed to satisfy Mexico within the Olympic last.

“Like Dani Alves mentioned, he sought after us within the last,” Cordova advised newshounds after the win towards South Korea. “So now he will get us instantly [in a semifinal] and we’ll see who will get the gold medal. As we’ve advised you from the start, we got here right here to win a medal and we’re shut now, however we nonetheless have the dream of it going gold.”

Mexico is, if truth be told, assured to play for a medal, be it the gold medal (semi-final winners) or the bronze medal fit (semi-final losers).

Martin used to be requested if he’s petrified of Brazil, and he took the bait. It caused a vintage reaction that Brazilians may placed on their bulletin forums: “Scared of Brazil? No, now not petrified of any person. Scared of my mom, that’s it.”

🇲🇽 A Henry Martín, uno de los goleadores de México en #Tokyo2020, le preguntaron por l. a. semi que se viene con Brasil y avisó que no le tienen miedo al vigente campeón olímpico. 🥇 En Londres 2012, el Tri le había ganado l. a. last por l. a. dorada al Scratch. percent.twitter.com/uEftjKeB9d — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) July 31, 2021

