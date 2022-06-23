Is Mortal Kombat 12 in development? Johnny Cage actor drops clues to fighting game again

NetherRealm Studios is working on a new project for Warner Bros.

Last year, NetherRealm Studios announced that they were going to focus on a new project, which generated multiple rumors: Will it be a new Injustice or Mortal Kombat 12? At the moment we do not know what they are working on, although one of the producers dropped a hint that pointed towards Mortal Kombat.

Months later, the actor who plays Johnny Cage leaves us again hints about a new fighting installment for Warner Bros. Games. In April he published a video going to Warner Bros, but a series of tweets published just a few days ago (and subsequently deleted by him) left us more clues.

The actor has deleted the tweets shortly afterThey featured videos in which we could see the actor Andrew Bowen arriving at the Warner Bros. filming studios. This might not indicate anything in particular, but the theories were fueled by verifying that The opening theme of Mortal Kombat 2 was playing in the background., and even a voice in English that spoke of a savage combat. The fact of deleting the tweets reinforces the theory that it is something that should not have been published, at least not yet.

Be that as it may, the last installment of the NetherRealm saga was a Mortal Kombat 11 that has worked very well for Warner Bros. In fact, the fighting title is a commercial successhaving far exceeded 12 million copies sold worldwide according to the data we learned last year.

