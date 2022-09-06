Is Naughty Dog preparing a new IP? Some images in the remake of The Last of Us start the debate

Several users have pointed out photographs and images in which a fantastic context is observed.

Considering that its launch in PS5 happened last Friday, we are not surprised to learn that many gamers are talking about The Last of Us: Part 1. At the moment, the latest from Naughty Dog has established itself at the top of the UK sales rankings; a success that is accompanied by a Firefly edition that sells out in a few minutes.

Users theorize about an IP set in a fantastic universeIn short, there are not a few players who are reliving Joel and Ellie’s adventure in the new generation, but the game has now led a new debate due to some images in the title that, according to the theories of several users, could correspond to a new Naughty Dog IP. You can see the captures in the tweet inserted below these lines.

The community has already begun to discuss the possible existence of an IP set in a fantastic universebased on items seen in footage found in The Last of Us: Part 1. Players are linking this discovery to art released by Naughty Dog Senior Concept Artist Hyoung Nam earlier this year, in which a woman was shown resting after slaying a dragon.

At the time, this design generated many discussions about a hypothetical new Naughty Dog IP, which is why the artist ended up saying that his drawing paid homage to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, users were not convinced by this explanation for the absence of dragons in the world of Ubisoft.

Beyond this, players continue to rediscover the post-apocalyptic universe of The Last of Us with this recent remake. Because, although part of its appeal comes from the graphic improvements implemented by Naughty Dog, it is also important to note that the title has more than 60 accessibility options so that no player left out.

