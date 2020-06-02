Is Netflix’s Blood and Water based on a true story?

Netflix’s second unique African sequence Blood & Water has gone down a deal with with viewers because it debuted in Might, becoming a member of a lengthy listing of profitable teen dramas to launch on the streaming platform.

The thriller drama is ready at a prestigious Cape City faculty and follows 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo – a new arrival on the faculty who thinks she has found her lengthy misplaced sister, who had been abucted at start seventeen years in the past.

However is the sequence based on a true story? Right here’s all the pieces you might want to know…

Is Blood & Water based on a true story?

Formally, the sequence isn’t based on a true story – though it does bear placing parallels with the case of Miché Solomon, a Cape City resident who attended the town’s Zwaanswyk Excessive College.

In 2015, a new pupil, Cassidy Nurse, arrived on the faculty and Miché was alarmed to seek out that the pair seemed nearly precisely similar.

Talking to the BBC in 2019, Miché mentioned “I nearly felt like I knew her. It was so scary — I couldn’t perceive why I used to be feeling like this.”

And it turned out that Miché and Cassidy did know one another, with a DNA check revealing that they had been twin sisters who had been separated at start.

Miché had been born Zephany Nurse and had been kidnapped from the Cape City hospital at which she was born when she was simply three days previous – with Lavona Solomon, the girl who had raised her, being arrested on costs of kidnapping shortly after the invention of her actual identification was made.

Solomon denied any wrongdoing however was discovered responsible and sentenced to 10 years in jail for kidnapping, fraud, and violating the Youngsters’s Act, though Miché opted to maintain her title – though she can be joyful to go by Zephany – and saved dwelling together with her adopted father Michael Solomon.

In the identical 2019 interview she advised the BBC, “I believe I hated Zephany to start with. She got here with such power, such an uninvited invitation, a lot struggling and a lot ache.

“However Zephany is the reality and Miché, the 17-year-old lady that I used to be, she was a lie. So I’ve managed to stability each names. You may name me Zephany or Miché, it’s fantastic.”

So whereas Blood & Water won’t be a straight adaptation of this true life story, it appears possible that it was impressed by the case in a single kind or one other.

