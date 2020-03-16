Is Outbreak on Netflix? How to watch 1995 virus film in the UK

In the present local weather, it’s comprehensible that Contagion turned one among the most-watched movies at the weekend with seek for the Gwyneth Paltrow providing reaching peak.

Now folks have began to search for different virus themed movies, Outbreak is one such film. The 1995 film has now entered Netflix’s high 10 in the US, but it surely’s not obtainable on the UK model of the streaming platform.

The place to watch Outbreak on-line?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime has Outbreak prepared to stream. It’s additionally obtainable to purchase or hire on iTunes. Outbreak can be at present in the Sky Retailer.

What’s Outbreak about?

Military docs battle to discover a remedy for a lethal virus, Motaba, in the 1995 film Outbreak. The virus was introduced to America by an African monkey and strikes a California city. The film was a field workplace success successful Kevin Spacey two awards for his efficiency.

An outbreak of real-life virus Ebola had struck Zaire when the film was launched in cinemas.

Who stars in Outbreak?

The medical catastrophe film was directed by Wolfgang Petersen and stars Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo and Morgan Freeman. Kevin Spacey and Cuba Gooding Jnr additionally star.