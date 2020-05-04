Is Outlander Finally Going To Burn Fraser’s Ridge In Season 5 Finale?

Outlander would not replace on the time of the yr and even yr itself in each episode, so it felt to me like Outlander was attempting to name consideration to the truth that the Frasers are within the 1770s, and that may very well be a foul factor. Shortly after the yr replace, “Journeycake” shifted to Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger discovering the smoking remnants of a home that had been burned, with the occupants seemingly killed with arrows earlier than the home was torched. One lady did survive, however she was past the purpose of speech and any hope of restoration.