Is Plasma Therapy Effective in the Corona Virus Treatment? Know what the latest survey of ICMR says

In the midst of the ongoing corona crisis in the country, all kinds of research is going on regarding its vaccine (Corona Vaccine). Meanwhile, India was expected to receive Plasma Therapy from Corona in 'Jung', but the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR Research) has experienced disappointment. According to ICMR study, Plasma Therapy is not effective in preventing the death of a corona patient.

This has been found in a multi-central study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). An open-label parallel-arm phase II multicenter randomized controlled trial (PLACID trial) was conducted in 39 private and government hospitals between 22 April and 14 July to detect the effect of plasma therapy on Kovid-19 patients. The therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person recovering from Covid-19, and then transfusing it to an infected person, so that his body can develop immunity to fight infection. A total of 464 patients were included in the study.

ICMR said that the National Task Force constituted by ICMR for Kovid-19 (Coronavirus News In Hindi) reviewed and agreed with this study. The use of this therapy was approved by the Union Health Ministry in the 'Clinical Management Protocol' of Kovid-19 released on 27 June.

The study stated, ‘Plasma therapy is not particularly effective in reducing the death rate and treating serious patients with COVID-19.’ According to the study, published only two trials on the use of plasma therapy for COVID-19 Have gone, one from China and the other from the Netherlands. Only after that it was stopped in both countries.

