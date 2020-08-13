Is Project Power based on a comic e book?

A brand new Netflix film is arriving this week with a very attention-grabbing idea: a new tablet has been developed that, when taken, will give the person tremendous powers for five minutes – solely there’s no method of understanding which energy it offers you till you are taking it.

The movie, Project Power, boasts a formidable forged together with Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, and sees numerous characters cope with the repercussions of the tablet – together with the considerably elevated crime charges in New Orleans, which is getting used as a human testing floor for the product.

It’s definitely a enjoyable concept, and would possibly look like the type concept that will need to have been impressed by a comic e book or graphic novel, however that isn’t really the case right here – the movie was developed from a spec script written by Mattson Tomlin, a screenwriter who was final yr introduced on board to co-write the script for the upcoming Batman reboot.

This due to this fact makes Project Power somewhat a uncommon specimen – a movie based round tremendous powers that’s not based on a pre-existing comic.

That mentioned, there are a couple of comic books which may have impressed the movie on some stage – as tremendous energy medication have appeared in a few completely different comics earlier than, for instance Compound V, which is seen in The Boys and, after all, Captain America’s Tremendous Soldier Serum.

And maybe if the movie is a success the idea would possibly encourage a run of comic books – there’s definitely a lot of potential for various tales based across the tablet!

Project Power arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th August. Take a look at our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information