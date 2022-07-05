Is PS Move or PSP Go compatible with PS5? A Sony patent points to greater emulation on PlayStation

Sony could be trying to get old hardware to work on its new generation of consoles.

Con PlayStation 5, Sony is taking steps to make it easier to play games from other systems on the current generation of consoles. A good example is the revamped PS Plus that was released recently, which gives us access to a multitude of classic games depending on the subscription level we opt for.

However, some of those titles run through the cloud and not natively, so they still have some work to do with the company. Despite this, and as we read in Game Rant, a new patent could make old hardware compatible with ps5something that seems aimed at improving the experience with classic titles.

In this patent we can see what looks like a Dualshock model, an Eye Toy camera and even a PSP Go along with other peripherals such as the PS Move that were released on PlayStation 3. There is also a Sony Media Remote, a PlayStation Mouse and a memory card.

They are looking for an engineer to develop new emulatorsIt’s not clear what all this could mean, but experts say it could be a way to improve console emulation. In fact, an offer posted on LinkedIn by PlayStation states that they are looking for a Software Development Engineer for their Classics team to support newly released games and develop new emulators. We keep waiting to see what all this finally translates into.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the PlayStation Plus new model It is already available in Spain and in other territories of the world. If you want to know what titles and incentives the three different subscription levels bring, we have compiled a list with all the games available in Essential, Extra and Premium so you don’t miss a thing.

