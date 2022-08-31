Is red meat sexist? A deputy said it and armed controversy in France

Tradition. The Federal Championship of Asado Buenos Aires Argentina. (Frank Fafasuli)

Are roasts “a symbol of virility”? A prominent French Green MP has sparked a national debate by suggesting that red meat is macho and grilled ribs are a gender issue.

Sandrine Rousseaua leading figure in the Green party and a self-declared “ecofeminist”, has raised one of the most talked about issues of the end-of-holiday period.

Rousseau quoted the work of the French author Nora Bouazzouni with his 2021 book Steakism, which explored attitudes towards food consumption. The title of the book is a play on words between “Steak” -bife- and the ending that evokes words like “racism” or “machismo”.

Bouazzouni argues that eating habits are not conditioned by gender -or protein needs-, but rather are learned cultural behaviors.

Health fears, rising prices and growing awareness of animal rights have led to a gradual decline in meat consumption in France since the late 1990s.

To draw attention to the impact of meat consumption on climate change, he told a rally over the weekend that the country needed “change the mentality so that eating a steak cooked on a grill is not a symbol of manhood” .

Citing figures from researchers, the 50-year-old former academic said that men ate twice as much red meat than women in the country of beef bourguignon.

Sandrine Rousseau. The ecofeminist dispute. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

As the French return to work after the long break in August, radio and television stations, as well as social networks, are fuming about grill attack of Rousseau.

“It is enough to accuse our boys of everything. Enough of ‘deconstructing’ our men . Stop Rousseau fantasies,” right-wing MP Nadine Morano wrote on Twitter.

Far-right legislator Julien Odoul stated that “since the beginning of time, men’s muscle mass means they eat more meat (protein) than women . It’s not ‘virilism’, is the nature”. And he vowed to continue his “French meat-based Cro-Magnon diet,” referring to the earliest carnivorous cave humans found in southwestern France.

The EELV – the green party – wants to take advantage of a summer of meteorological catastrophes, from a severe drought to huge forest fires in France, to draw attention to climate change .

In recent weeks, the party has floated the idea of ban the construction of new private pools as well as restricting private planes.

Rousseau defended himself in a television interview on Monday, saying he was engaging in a debate about how to convince people that change your eating habits .

Cracked and dry earth in a pond, during a historic drought in the country, in Tourtour, France, August 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

“In fact, reducing the amount of meat is the most effective action against climate change from a personal perspective, even more than the car “, said.

But the majority of the French remain proudly carnivores and most school children eat meat at least four days a week despite recent efforts to introduce vegetarian options.

Men resist more than women to change her diet, Rousseau alleged, while admitting that she ate “small amounts” of red meat and was not entirely a vegetarian.

“I’m fed up… What are we willing to do? We have just lived through a summer where we have seen for the first time the real impact of climate change and what are we prepared to do?” she said.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this year devoted a chapter of its report on climate solutions to highlighting how consumers could dramatically reduce global emissions.

also noted switching to a plant-based diet instead of meat as one of the most effective changes what individuals could do.

A veggie burger (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo)

But the greatest potential for avoidance was in the reduction of long-haul flights .

Rousseau has become the main face of the EELV party since running for president in April with the promise of “punk ecology”although he lost to his rival Yannick Jadot.

Although EELV fared poorly in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, it won control of a number of locally important cities in 2020, including Lyon.

The mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet -of the green party- provoked another food scandal last year removing meat from the menu in school canteens to simplify the feeding of children during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attacked the move as an “unacceptable insult” to French farmers and butchers.

(Footnote: AFP)

