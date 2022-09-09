Is Resident Evil 2 everything a remake should be? That’s what the boss of the new System Shock thinks

Stephen Kick, CEO of Nightdive Studios, believes Capcom has set the bar high for the horror genre.

Although Resident Evil 2 Remake was released in 2019, it is still seen today as a good example of how to bring a classic title back to today. In fact, Capcom’s horror game Not only has it dazzled a multitude of players around the world, but members of the industry, such as the authors of the System Shock reboot, point to it directly as a reference.

In an interview with VGC, Stephen KickCEO of Nightdive Studios (responsible for the new System Shock), has commented that he considers it a key work for the resurgence of horror titles which we are attending. “I’m a huge fan of Dead Space, so I was excited to hear that they’re remaking the first one. The Callisto Protocol looks amazing, and of course we have System Shock.”

Kick says that he is very happy to see this rise of the horror genre in video games, especially sci-fi horror, which is his favorite. “I couldn’t tell you why now, more than any other time, we’re seeing an influx of this. Maybe people are getting tired of fantasy“, comments.

We are experiencing a boom in the horror genre in video gamesStephen Kick“Traditionally, sci-fi horror games haven’t sold that well, but I think with the advent of some of the more recent remasters, especially the Resident Evil games, we’ve seen a huge influx of people wanting to play horror titles. “Continues the director of Nightdive Studios, who points to the second installment of the Capcom saga as the reference. “Resident Evil 2 did an amazing job, it really set the bar for what a remake should be.and it sold incredibly well,” he explains. “I think that had to be a big factor in that we’re seeing them remake Dead Space.”

Waiting for more news about this return of System Shock, which has been shown on more than one occasion but no release date set yetit is worth remembering that Capcom recently confirmed that the remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold more than 10 million copies, which will be more thanks to the version for next-generation consoles that the company launched in June of this year.

