Is Ride Like a Girl based on a true story? Truth behind the film

With the reopening of cinemas after the coronavirus lockdown nonetheless a few weeks away, a vary of movies which may have gotten a theatrical launch are persevering with to debut on streaming companies and video on demand platforms.

Considered one of the newest films to fall into that class is Ride Like a Girl, an Australian biographical sports activities film that stars Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill and tells the real-life story of Michelle Payne, the first feminine jockey to win the prestigious Melbourne Cup.

You may watch the film in the UK now through Amazon Prime Video or Netflix in the US – right here’s every little thing you’ll want to learn about the true occasions that impressed the film.

Is Ride Like a Girl true story?

Michelle Payne was born in 1985 as the youngest of ten kids, and was raised by a single father after her mom tragically died in a automobile crash simply six months after Michelle’s delivery.

There was a wealthy horse using custom in the Payne household – her father was a coach and an astonishing eight of the ten siblings started using competitively – and Michelle reportedly had her sights set on the high from very early on, telling pals that she hoped to at some point win the Melbourne Cup when she was simply seven years previous.

Previous to the Melbourne Cup in 2015, Payne had already had an eventful profession – she had been severely injured after a nasty fall in 2004, and commenced to win some main accolades in 2009, claiming her first Group One (the highest stage of race) victory in that yr whereas additionally turning into the third feminine rider to enter the Caulfield Cup and making her debut at the Melbourne Cup – ending 16th out of 23rd.

Her Melbourne Cup win in 2015 adopted a comparable success at the Hilton Lodges Stakes and gained Payne nationwide consideration – as she was the first lady to attain the victory, after 155 years of the competitors (she was additionally solely the fourth lady to journey in the race).

Payne received using Prince of Penzance, a six-year-old gelding with whom she had lengthy been related that had been purchased for less than $50,000 – a very small sum in comparison with the ordinary determine and was due to this fact seen as a enormous shock, Payne having been a 100-1 outdoors shot with the bookmakers at the begin of the race.

Describing horse racing as “chauvinistic” in the aftermath of her victory, Payne claimed that she hoped her success might assist pave the approach for different feminine jockeys to make their breakthrough in the sport.

The place can I watch Ride Like a Girl?

In the UK, the film isn’t obtainable with any streaming service subscriptions, however you’ll be able to lease it on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s additionally obtainable to observe through Sky Retailer, Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten, Chili, BT TV, Speak Speak and Virgin.

And if you happen to reside in the US it’s even simpler, with the film obtainable on Netflix.

