Is Rise of Skywalker on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online

In an finish of an period, an instalment of the Skywalker saga will hit residence leisure one final time.

Nevertheless, Rise of Skywalker launches in a way more thrilling time than its predecessors – not solely can we now have widespread digital releases, however there’s slightly service known as Disney+ about to get its long-awaited UK launch on 24th March.

So will Rise of Skywalker be obtainable on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

Will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney+?

Rise of Skywalker is presently not scheduled to seem on Disney+, making it the one Star Wars film to not be obtainable on the service at launch. It’ll inevitably find yourself on the Home of Mouse’s streaming service ultimately – although it’ll seemingly be a number of months after the digital launch.

Nevertheless, following the shock early Disney+ launch of Frozen 2, an earlier streaming debut is solely doable.

What’s the digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker?

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital launch date UK is Monday 13th April.

The US digital launch date was moved ahead to 13th March, following the lead of a number of different early VOD releases.

Nevertheless, there was no change to the UK digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is presently obtainable to preorder on Amazon and Sky Retailer. BT TV prospects can even purchase the film from the BT TV Film Retailer after the Rise of Skywalker digital launch UK on 13th April.

It’ll even be obtainable on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K from Monday 20th April.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker evaluate

You may learn our evaluate of Rise of Skywalker right here, wherein we described the climactic Star Wars film as “extra of a shrug than an air-punch”.

