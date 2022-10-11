Is Silent Hill coming back? The director of the film confirmed that Konami is working on the saga

It is not the first time that someone “accidentally” comments to the specialized media that they are working on the relaunch of the legendary franchise of Silent Hill. But this time it was Christophe Gansthe director of the 2006 film, who let it slip that he’s been confirmed “multiple projects” are in the works.

Throughout this year, numerous sources showed alleged leaks of an experience developed by Bloober Team, studio responsible for The Medium and Layers of Fear. According to rumours, there are three projects that Konami has launched: a remake of Silent Hill 2, a VR experience and a new episode of the franchise. Gans, who claims to know multiple people in charge of these projects, slipped that he has not only written a script for a new Silent Hill, but has been exchanging information with his “contacts”.

Although Gans did not expand too much in the information he gave to the French outlet MaG, he did venture to confirm that Konami was inspired by how the Japanese company Capcom revitalized the Resident Evil series and that he wanted to resume his legendary saga so that it reaches a new generation of players and gamers.

