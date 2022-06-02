Is Sonic Frontiers gameplay familiar to you? In 2015 they already imagined Sonic and Mario like this

The new adventure of the blue hedgehog from SEGA finally shows its cards with very varied comments.

“Looks like a tech demo of some guy on YouTube using the Unreal Engine with Sonic’s avatar”. This comment by Alvaro69 was yesterday the most voted by 3DJuegos readers in responses to the first gameplay look at Sonic Frontiers, and from writing we can say that it is not far from reminding us of those fan creations that so much we usually share. In fact, Sonic himself was the recipient of one of them.

Specifically in 2015, when CryZENx predicted in one of his works how Sonic Frontiers could look, resorting to Unreal Engine 4 for it. Already at that time the users, in addition to applauding the work, showed their disagreement with seeing Sonic with such a realistic style, so perhaps SEGA was warned that part of the public was not going to be very euphoric with these creative decisions.

Beyond this prediction made seven years ago, CryZENx has also left us imaginations of great video games on the market at this time. That is the case of Mario, which allows us to discover how the result of a Nintendo platform could be in a setting that is much more of walking around the house than the one seen in the great Super Mario Odyssey, again going to Unreal Engine 4 to make it possible. .

What is Sonic Frontiers about?

Sonic the Hedgehog’s new adventure seeks to allow players to enjoy the freedom of an open world while fighting powerful enemies in the lush forests, massive waterfalls and hot deserts of Starfall Islands. We could already see some of these scenarios in the gameplay shared yesterday. The game will launch this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

