Is Sonic the Hedgehog available on demand? How to watch the videogame movie online

After a controversial first trailer and a much-publicised redesign of the predominant character, Sonic The Hedgehog defied the odds to turn out to be certainly one of the most profitable online game films of all time.

In his first live-action movie adaptation, the blue bolt resides on Earth when the evil Dr. Robotnik (a wonderfully forged Jim Carrety) makes an attempt to kidnap him – inflicting Sonic to crew up with native police officer Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to cease him.

Sonic The Hedgehog will appropriately be making a speedy transition onto digital platforms – right here’s how to catch the blue blur online.

What’s the digital launch date of Sonic the Hedgehog?

Sonic the Hedgehog dashes onto digital on 10th April, lower than two months after its theatrical launch on 14th February.

This follows the lead of Emma, which premiered in cinemas the similar day and is now certainly one of a number of movies available on demand early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog online

Sonic the Hedgehog is available to pre-order on Amazon Video, Sky Retailer, Google Play and iTunes. BT TV prospects may also give you the option to buy the movie on the BT TV Retailer as soon as the movie releases on 10th April.

The journey movie can be available to pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, although a launch date has not been introduced.

Sonic the Hedgehog evaluation

You’ll be able to learn our evaluation of Sonic the Hedgehog right here, during which we described the videogame adaptation as “Pleasing and entertaining”.

Our TV information presents lots to watch after Sonic the Hedgehog