Is Sourav Ganguly also infected with Corona? The hospital gave great information

Sourav Ganguly Health Updates: The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has deteriorated. He has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack. He underwent 'early angioplasty'.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has shared a lot of information about Sourav Ganguly on Corona Virus. The hospital said that Sourav Ganguly is not infected with the corona. Doctors said that Sourav Ganguly's Kovid-19 test report confirmed that he was not infected. The doctor said that he was examined before angioplasty.

Doctors at the private hospital Woodland said that the former cricketer is conscious and his health is being monitored. A blockage was found in three of his arteries which a stent has been inserted to remove. After the deteriorating health, Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) also reached the hospital to see Sourav Ganguly admitted. He had inquired with Saurav Ganguly. For the last few years, there were political discussions about Sourav Ganguly that he can join BJP. However, Sourav Ganguly did not say anything clearly about it. Saurav reached to meet the Governor of West Bengal.