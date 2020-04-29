Is Star Wars: The Clone Wars Contradicting A Major Rebels Plot Level?

You realize, that is the attention-grabbing factor, while you do these reveals and totally different time durations and cross characters over, however you might be laying out a variety of their tales. So now, to be fairly trustworthy, nobody’s requested me this. It is attention-grabbing, as a result of Clone Wars impacts Rebels and that is progressive, however now I’ve to take a look at it in reverse and I’ve to take a look at all of the issues I did with Ahsoka and Rex and say ‘Effectively, now I do know these items occur so how does that have an effect on what they have been like now that I am again in Clone Wars?’ So I’ve to do that different time of engineering which I did not should do earlier than as a result of Ahsoka in Clone Wars is all the time forward-moving, and so is Rex. Their futures have been undetermined, however now one thing about them, in order that’s totally different. That is new for brand new Clone Wars, so we’ll see.