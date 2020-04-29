Is Star Wars: The Clone Wars Contradicting A Major Rebels Plot Level?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for Star Wars Rebels, set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Solely two episodes are left earlier than Star Wars: The Clone Wars involves an finish, which implies among the key tales of Star Wars Rebels solely have two episodes to be arrange. Whereas the Siege of Mandalore arc has already answered some questions and crammed in some blanks, some clues in regards to the upcoming penultimate episode increase the query: is The Clone Wars contradicting a serious Star Wars Rebels plot level?
As Rebels followers know for sure, clone troopers Rex, Wolffe, and Gregor went into exile/retirement after the clones have been declared out of date by the Empire, and the Ghost group of Rebels managed to recruit Rex to affix the Rebel. Kanan, a former padawan who watched clones activate and kill his grasp throughout Order 66, wasn’t comfortable about becoming a member of forces with clones. Though he admitted that clones later stated chips of their heads made them do it, he was greater than somewhat skeptical, prompting Rex to say this:
I didn’t betray my Jedi. Wolffe, Gregor, and I all eliminated our management chips. All of us have a selection.
The three clone troopers have been all sporting scars on their heads, so there’s no motive to doubt that Rex, Wolffe, and Gregor actually did all take away their chips, though Wolfe seemingly was left with the sense that the Jedi had betrayed them and tried to fireside on Kanan earlier than Rex was capable of assist him out of his confusion. In actual fact, Rex gave the impression to be the one one of many three to emerge from the Clone Wars and chip elimination completely intact.
Naturally, this led me to imagine that Rex would have his chip eliminated in some unspecified time in the future properly earlier than Order 66 might be applied, together with Wolffe and Gregor. Because of a clip and the outline for the subsequent episode of Clone Wars, nonetheless, I’m starting to suspect that Clone Wars is altering the backstory for Rebels.
Within the new clip from the subsequent episode of The Clone Wars, releasing on Disney+ on Could 1, Ahsoka and Rex are having a dialog aboard a ship. Whereas it doesn’t spoil a lot of what is going to occur within the total episode, it does reveal some particulars in regards to the timeline when mixed with the official episode description. First, check out the clip:
On this touching (albeit foreboding, contemplating what’s in retailer) clip, Rex will not be sporting a contemporary wound or scar on his head that will reveal a chip had already been eliminated. If we assume that this episode of The Clone Wars doesn’t instantly choose up with this scene, then this dialog presumably isn’t the very first thing to occur within the episode, and the episode will presumably run underneath the half hour mark, like the opposite episodes of Clone Wars Season 7.
In fact, there may be nonetheless yet one more episode following the one releasing on Could 1, so there’s loads of time for Rex to take away his chip, and perhaps even get involved with Wolffe and Gregor to influence them to take away their chips. None of them turned on their Jedi in response to Rebels, proper? Effectively, perhaps not. Let’s check out the official episode description, which was launched together with the clip:
After efficiently capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka plans to ship him to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. When Order 66 is said within the midst of her journey, her world is turned the wrong way up. Buddies develop into foes, and enemies develop into allies in ‘Shattered.’
The clip from the subsequent episode is about in area on the bridge of a ship full of clones who could also be very unhealthy information for Ahsoka within the not-too-distant future. Mixed with the episode description reveal that Order 66 (which in fact leads to the mass betrayal of the clones that destroys the Jedi Order) is said throughout Ahsoka’s journey, essentially the most logical conclusion is that Order 66 will go down in some unspecified time in the future following Ahsoka’s dialog with Rex within the clip however earlier than they will arrive on Coruscant.
And therein lies my query of whether or not Clone Wars is contradicting the Rebels reveal — or “reveal,” because the case apparently could also be — that Rex eliminated his chip earlier than he may activate his Jedi. In need of Rex realizing that one thing is up with the chip and taking steps to get it out of his head earlier than Order 66 on this journey, it appears that evidently Rex could also be positioned to activate Ahsoka.
Admittedly, Ahsoka technically isn’t a Jedi anymore, so Clone Wars does have some wiggle room if it seems that Rex doesn’t have the time to take away his chip earlier than Order 66 is applied. Nonetheless, Rex has continued to name Ahsoka by her Jedi navy title and deal with her like a Jedi, so except he spent the 15 years or so between the top of Clone Wars and his debut in Rebels convincing himself that betraying Ahsoka doesn’t rely as betraying his Jedi, one thing doesn’t match right here.
I might be completely off with my speculated timeline right here. Possibly the dialog within the clip occurs very early within the episode, and Order 66 isn’t declared till the very finish and is the cliffhanger main into the finale, which might give Rex time to take care of his chip. Journeys via hyperspace might be lengthy sufficient for some main plot twists, proper? And Clone Wars has positively pulled off surprises up to now. Actually, this might be so simple as simply saying Rex lied to Kanan in Rebels.
For what it’s price, I had the chance to talk with Star Wars Rebels showrunner and Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni following the top of Rebels in 2018, and he stated this when requested how Clone Wars must be totally different due to Rebels:
You realize, that is the attention-grabbing factor, while you do these reveals and totally different time durations and cross characters over, however you might be laying out a variety of their tales. So now, to be fairly trustworthy, nobody’s requested me this. It is attention-grabbing, as a result of Clone Wars impacts Rebels and that is progressive, however now I’ve to take a look at it in reverse and I’ve to take a look at all of the issues I did with Ahsoka and Rex and say ‘Effectively, now I do know these items occur so how does that have an effect on what they have been like now that I am again in Clone Wars?’ So I’ve to do that different time of engineering which I did not should do earlier than as a result of Ahsoka in Clone Wars is all the time forward-moving, and so is Rex. Their futures have been undetermined, however now one thing about them, in order that’s totally different. That is new for brand new Clone Wars, so we’ll see.
With solely two episodes left of Clone Wars telling the tales of Rex and Ahsoka earlier than Rebels picks up on them, followers will quickly learn the way Dave Filoni dealt with the 2 reveals impacting one another earlier than the top. Contemplating all Star Wars followers undoubtedly know the way the prequel period concludes for the heroes of the saga, Clone Wars might not have a lot of a cheerful ending, however at the very least these two characters are assured to outlive!
See the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars when it releases Friday, Could 1 on Disney+. You can too discover all the opposite episodes of Clone Wars so far on the streamer, in addition to all 4 seasons of Star Wars Rebels and much more content material from the galaxy far, distant.
