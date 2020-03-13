Is Station 19 Finally Cutting Down On Grey’s Anatomy Crossovers?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode eight of Station 19 Season three on ABC, referred to as “Born to Run.”
Station 19 and Gray’s Anatomy have been crossing over everywhere within the 2019-2020 TV season, largely because of the romance between Station 19’s Vic and Gray’s Anatomy’s Jackson. They jumped into the connection fairly shortly after Jackson and Maggie broke up as a bridge between the 2 reveals, they usually gave the impression to be going robust… till “Born to Run.” Is the top nigh for Jackson and Vic, and does that imply fewer crossovers?
Vic had been evicted from her house and, missing a spot to remain, kind of secretly moved in with Jackson with out letting Jackson himself know. Vic tried to promote that it wasn’t an enormous deal, since she spent practically half her weeks on the station and the remaining with Jackson, however Jackson was understandably shocked and skeptical when he came upon that she had kinda sorta moved in with him. Their interplay within the episode ended on a discouraging notice, though they hadn’t damaged up.
Contemplating I’ve been predicting their relationship is doomed on account of a real-life wrinkle for some time now, Vic and I are on the identical web page of decoding Jackson’s response as the primary signal of the romance coming to an finish or not less than taking a break. Though Vic wasn’t precisely overwhelmed with despair or negativity, she discovered herself a brand new house and roommate: Dean. When she discovered that JJ had left Dean and their new child daughter, she determined that she ought to transfer into the houseboat and assist Dean with the child.
Vic has a spot to stay and roommate(s) that aren’t terribly conducive to a relationship with Jackson; throw in Jesse Williams’ upcoming lighter responsibility on Gray’s, and I’m guessing the frequent mini Station 19/Gray’s Anatomy crossovers courtesy of Vic and Jackson could possibly be loads fewer and farther between. Positive, Bailey will nonetheless have each purpose to drop by the station, and Sullivan’s habit isn’t going to simply go away as a result of he switched from Koracick to Amelia on Gray’s. Plus, there are a lot of crises that convey these two reveals collectively. Keep in mind that bear assault? I certain do.
After all, Station 19 did just lately rating a renewal for Season four to go along with Gray’s Anatomy’s early renewal for Season 17, so there’ll at all times be the opportunity of crossover for so long as each reveals are on the air.
If the potential finish of Jackson and Vic’s relationship doesn’t lead to a drop within the reveals overlapping, then possibly I’ll have to vary my stance that One Chicago is essentially the most related shared universe on the small display screen! Station 19 and Gray’s Anatomy might make for a smaller shared universe than One Chicago with Med, Hearth, and P.D. over on NBC, however they’ve been very related up to now this season.
We’ll have to attend and see if, when, and the way definitively Vic and Jackson break up within the 2019-2020 TV season. It’s attainable that they do nonetheless have a future collectively, since Gray’s Anatomy simply proved that even a few years of separation can nonetheless lead to anyone operating off to hitch his ex. If the identical guidelines apply to Station 19, then we shouldn’t rule out Jackson and Vic with a protracted future, bumps and potential breaks apart.
See what occurs subsequent with new episodes of Station 19 on Thursdays at eight p.m. ET on ABC, adopted by new episodes of Gray’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET.
Add Comment