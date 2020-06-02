Is Steve Carell’s Space Force Safe From An Early Netflix Cancellation?

In line with Greg Daniels, Space Force wasn’t designed as a restricted sequence or a chapter in an anthology, however relatively that the season that premiered on Could 29 is meant as the primary of a number of. The primary batch of episodes did finish on a cliffhanger, and Daniels and Co. intend to select up on the place the present left off. Regardless of Netflix not but giving the order for a second season, writers are already gathering. With hits like The Workplace and Parks and Recreation to his title, Daniels needs to be a trusted title in comedy sequence with lengthy futures.