Is Supernatural Finally Joining The Arrow-verse In New Legends Of Tomorrow Images?

A shocking variety of The CW’s present sequence share a universe due to the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” occasion that united the community’s superhero reveals, however Supernatural has stayed stubbornly out of the Arrow-verse even after it revealed its personal multiverse. Now, nevertheless, some official Legends of Tomorrow photographs present a Supernatural icon within the combine with a number of Legends, elevating the query: is Supernatural lastly becoming a member of the Arrow-verse? The reply will not be so easy.
The Legends of Tomorrow episode that’s getting supernatural, known as “Zari Not Zari,” will air March 24. Sara, Constantine, and Charlie will wind up in British Columbia on the seek for one other piece of the Loom, however the episode description reveals they will “run into an issue they could not have foreseen.” Nothing too out of the traditional right here, proper? The Legends usually run into issues they did not see coming. These issues simply do not typically contain the Winchesters’ Impala from Supernatural:
Oh, Child! Dean Winchester’s beloved Impala that has carried the Winchester brothers throughout the nation to save lots of individuals and hunt issues will wind up in an upcoming episode of Legends of Tomorrow. This picture would not beat across the bush and attempt to promote that this may be the Supernatural Impala. That is undoubtedly the Supernatural Impala.
The license plate and symbols within the trunk go away no room for doubt. There’s additionally the corpse within the trunk, which might by no means be too shocking to seek out if the Winchesters are on a case. One other picture provides a barely higher have a look at the corpse, and it is sufficient to just about verify that Legends did not kill off Sam or Dean in a time journey misadventure:
The lifeless man does appear to be carrying the basic plaid shirt and layers of a Winchester, however I am guessing Adam is not coming again to Supernatural‘s ultimate season simply to be killed off on Legends of Tomorrow, and that physique would not seem like Jensen Ackles or Jared Padalecki.
Seeing Constantine in his iconic trench coat look does make me want for a method for Misha Collins’ Castiel to show up so he and Constantine might examine their outfits. Misha Collins did not shoot down the thought of becoming a member of the Arrow-verse, and one Supernatural star already made the transfer!
This subsequent image is what might shoot down a Supernatural/Legends of Tomorrow crossover to determine Supernatural as a part of the Arrow-verse:
Wanting a “French Mistake”-esque journey, I am unsure how this Legends of Tomorrow episode might be including Supernatural to the Arrow-verse. If something, this episode might be including the actual world to the Arrow-verse! In case you possibly can’t learn the signal Sara is holding the other way up within the above picture, here is what you are lacking:
PUBLIC NOTICE
Supernatural Filming In Progress
Do you have to transcend this level whereas filming, chances are you’ll seem in shot. By passing this level, you forfeit all rights in your likeness to seem inside the movie, in any and all media, worldwide, and in perpetuity.
Sara, Charlie, and Constantine did not encounter Sam and Dean within the midst of a Supernatural journey, however relatively on the place Supernatural was filming a selected episode! Actually, the twist that that is Supernatural filming mixed with the corpse carrying a Winchester-esque ensemble form of makes me hope that man within the trunk seems to be Jensen Ackles’ stunt double.
If there are any two reveals on The CW that might share actors and have it work regardless of not sharing a universe, I’d choose Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural. Moreover, the top is nigh for Supernatural, so why not go for one bonkers Legends of Tomorrow kinda sorta crossover?
I will go forward and hope for a Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and/or Misha Collins cameo on this episode of Legends of Tomorrow. So long as it would not rule out Jensen Ackles by some means enjoying Pink Hood within the Arrow-verse, I will be completely satisfied!
Learn how precisely Legends of Tomorrow connects to Supernatural when “Zari Not Zari” airs on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. This would be the first episode following the farewell to Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford as Ray and Nora, so hopefully it is going to be a very good one.
