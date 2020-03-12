Is Supernatural Finally Joining The Arrow-verse In New Legends Of Tomorrow Images?

The Legends of Tomorrow episode that’s getting supernatural, known as “Zari Not Zari,” will air March 24. Sara, Constantine, and Charlie will wind up in British Columbia on the seek for one other piece of the Loom, however the episode description reveals they will “run into an issue they could not have foreseen.” Nothing too out of the traditional right here, proper? The Legends usually run into issues they did not see coming. These issues simply do not typically contain the Winchesters’ Impala from Supernatural: