Is Temtem worth it? This is what I think works and what doesn’t in “the Spanish Pokémon” that has just been released on PC

This week version 1.0 of Temtem, the monster collecting game “à la Pokémon” signed by the Spanish studio Crema Games, was released on Steam. Unfortunately, the launch has been marred by a case of review bombing —many users express their dissatisfaction with the developer’s decision to implement a battle pass and a store in-game in a paid game, even more so if we talk about one that comes from a crowdfunding campaign and an early access phase. All in all, the title enjoys an undeniable interest by your audience if we pay attention to Google Trends.

Even if on PC it does not reach a particularly high player peak (Steam Charts shows 7600 as the maximum simultaneous of the last 30 days) it is to be assumed that adding the console public, even more so knowing that Temtem has cross-play functions, the thing improve considerably. Be that as it may, if you are reading these lines, you probably have interest in the game and you find yourself more or less upset when it comes to getting hold of it after contrasting opinions. Well, having spent some time at the controls after patronizing the game and seeing the new features in update 1.0, this is the opinion I can give to help you decide whether to get it or not.

Why do you like Temtem? It’s worth it?

The closest thing to Pokémon you have on PC. Unlike what happens with PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo does not share its catalog with computer users; Which means it’s really hard to find great monster collecting games on this platform – few studios dare to stand up to such an established franchise. Crema did it, and also with all the seriousness in the world: it’s like a traditional Pokémon game in all its prizes (gyms, teacher, starters, rival, etc.) in line with what is seen in many fan-made games, only than with the financing and care of a professional team.

Personally, I find this point somewhat divisive: on the one hand, it’s great to have a 100% legal way to access the things that make Pokémon fun; but I also think that even with their Many problems, Game Freak has been able to refresh the franchise for a few years with ideas such as the SwSh wild area, raids or mega-evolutions. Without those kinds of things, Temtem feels flat.





Much deeper than it appears. Crema is fully aware that its target audience is the most dedicated sector of the ever-faithful fandom of Pokémon: one that drags quite specific needs. For example, if you’re one of those who loves PvE, you’ll be pleased to know that there is a Nuzlocke feature—and most important of all, an island paradise that doubles as a Battlefront; while you’re more into PvP then you’ll eventually get your hands on the team builder (Temtem Showdown) to get into competitive in no time. Apart from all this, it is very important to take into account things like that the statistics are fully visible, unlike the IVs / EVs of Pokémon; or that the distribution of movements is more agile than in Game Freak.

Version 1.0 introduces some very useful items for breeding, such as telomere bugs (subtract 1 SV from a stat) or the essences (Raise or lower a stat by 100 SV).

The final island (v1.0) also has an associated economy that helps you get items crucial to the development of your creatures.

Social from start to finish. It’s hard to understand Temtem as an MMO, but frankly it’s even harder to understand it as anything else. It is a multiplayer where you constantly cross paths with other trainers, there are local and global chats, you can write or challenge whoever you are near and even version 1.0 has features that were not there before such as cooperative gestures. I’d say that trait is incredibly important to the experience and one of the reasons Temtem works in general, if you’re one of those people who enjoy spending hours getting a roll perfect weapon in FFXIV before selling it to the community market, then you will feel at home here. It is also important to note that you can always join a friend to play the entire course.

What about monetization? At the time of this writing, only 58% of recent user reviews of Temtem on Steam are positive: as we said above, not many have welcomed the idea of ​​constant monetization in a premium game. Regardless of what you Consider it ethical, here’s a fact: none of the items that can be obtained with real money offer advantages over those who play without taking out a credit card.





And now that you have an idea of ​​what you have in front of you…

I’ll take this opportunity to tell you that I’m liking Temtem, but I think that’s largely because I’m speaking from the perspective of someone who is extremely frustrated by the bad work of Game Freak in many ways: Pokémon lacks difficulty, clarity and interest in modernizing, things that Temtem does have; but the latter clearly lacks the dose of charisma that the Japanese have in spades. Of the 164 species available in Crema’s game, I’m unable to find more than four or five that feel genuinely fresh and inspired—the same goes for the design of many routes, characters, etc. Sometimes it feels a bit unbalanced (in terms of the length of some routes, which had to be adjusted in the last patch) and other things like that. It doesn’t seem like the best possible monster collecting game to me, but it is the only one on the market that meets my needs.