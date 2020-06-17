Is The 100’s Mysterious New Character The Key To Bellamy’s Return?

Mild spoilers forward for the fifth episode of The 100 Season 7, referred to as “Welcome to Bardo.“

The ultimate season of The 100 is simply getting extra sophisticated because the episodes cross, and the present has barely even dropped clues as to its greatest thriller: the place is Bellamy Blake? The male lead of The 100 has been virtually solely absent from Season 7, and viewers have not had a glimpse of him since early within the premiere. Now, because of some particulars and pictures for the upcoming “Welcome to Bardo,” clues about Bellamy could lastly be on the way in which courtesy of a mysterious new character performed by none aside from Neal McDonough.