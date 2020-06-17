Is The 100’s Mysterious New Character The Key To Bellamy’s Return?

Depart a Remark
Mild spoilers forward for the fifth episode of The 100 Season 7, referred to as “Welcome to Bardo.“
The ultimate season of The 100 is simply getting extra sophisticated because the episodes cross, and the present has barely even dropped clues as to its greatest thriller: the place is Bellamy Blake? The male lead of The 100 has been virtually solely absent from Season 7, and viewers have not had a glimpse of him since early within the premiere. Now, because of some particulars and pictures for the upcoming “Welcome to Bardo,” clues about Bellamy could lastly be on the way in which courtesy of a mysterious new character performed by none aside from Neal McDonough.
Neal McDonough is a well-recognized face on The CW because of his function as Damien Darhk within the Arrowverse, so followers of The 100 who’ve dabbled in The CW’s superhero exhibits could also be inclined to count on McDonough’s 100 character to be a villain. Additionally they won’t be too far off, as McDonough will play the mysterious Anders.
The 100 hasn’t revealed a lot about Anders to this point, though he has been described because the chief of the Disciples, based by the the descendants of the Eligius III mission staff and based mostly out of the planet Bardo. The Disciples are in a position to make use of their superior know-how to regulate the Anomaly and use the Anomaly Stones, which might be very dangerous information for the great guys of The 100 after how the earlier episode ended. What does this must do with Bellamy?
Properly, after being dragged into the Anomaly within the Season 7 premiere, Bellamy appears most definitely to be held on Bardo, presumably by the Disciples. In spite of everything, they needed to get their details about Clarke from someplace, and The 100 has teased Bardo as a spot the place reminiscences may be messed with. With Bellamy presumably on Bardo, the subsequent episode being referred to as “Welcome to Bardo,” and Neal McDonough making his debut as Anders, I for one am hoping to lastly get some clues concerning the lacking male lead.
Check out Neal McDonough as Anders in “Welcome to Bardo” on The 100:
Anders is trying very clear and crisp for a personality on The 100, and he appears to be someplace fairly superior as he examines an Anomaly Stone. I additionally can not help however get a villainous really feel from him, and solely partly due to his Arrow and Yellowstone roles that had been undoubtedly not heroes (or lengthy for the world). It is most likely protected to say that that is occurring on Bardo.
Then, there’s additionally the truth that Anders will probably be interacting with one other one among The 100‘s lacking characters, if not Bob Morley’s Bellamy. Check out Marie Avgeropoulos’ Octavia within the combine with Anders:
I am guessing that what Anders and Octavia are on this picture is the Anomaly Stone from the other way, and I do not assume it is a lot of a threat to state that that is occurring on Bardo. The official description of “Welcome to Bardo” courtesy of The CW reveals that “Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) will get to know an entire new world.”
The episode is ready the place Bellamy most likely is, options the man in command of the Disciples who most likely kidnapped Bellamy, and entails Bellamy’s sister who spent ten years on Penance attempting to get to her brother. I am not saying that “Welcome to Bardo” goes to be Bob Morley’s return to The 100, however I would be very shocked if the episode introducing Anders would not drop some clues about his whereabouts, or not less than what occurred to him. Anders might be key.
Discover out what Anders does or would not must do with Bellamy on The 100 when “Welcome to Bardo” airs on Wednesday, June 17 at eight p.m. ET on The CW. Assuming Anders is not a one-and-done character in The 100‘s ultimate season, he could have loads of clues to yield. For some further viewing choices on the small display screen, make sure to try our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule!
