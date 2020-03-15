Is The Act on Netflix? How to watch true crime drama online

In case you’re in search of one other true crime binge – let’s face it we might all the time do with one other – you then’ll be happy to know The Act is on the market to watch within the UK.

The Hulu collection was initially solely obtainable to view within the US, now all eight episodes of The Act are on Amazon Prime for UK true crime followers.

The Act relies on a true story with Patricia Arquette enjoying Dee Dee and Joey King starring as Gypsy Rose Blanchard – a mom and daughter duo who get swept up in a harmful state of affairs.

The collection swiftly strikes from a light-weight teen drama to homicide.

Is The Act on Netflix?

No, The Act isn’t on Netflix within the UK.

How to watch The Act online within the UK

Whereas The Act was a Hulu collection and obtainable solely within the US it’s now obtainable to watch within the UK on Amazon Prime.

In case you’re in search of particular episodes you may as well purchase particular person episodes within the collection.

To get entry simply obtain the StarzPlay app, which you will get on any Amazon machine.

What’s StarzPlay app?

StarzPlay prices £4.99 a month, however there’s a proposal on at present – 99p for a month for 3 months then £4.99 thereafter.

Every episode can be obtainable in HD for £2.49 every, or £1.89 for normal definition. You may get the entire season for £14.99 in HD or £12.99 for SD.

What’s the true story behind The Act?

Dee Dee Blanchard may be very overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy, who’s actively attempting to break freed from her clearly poisonous relationship along with her mom. Nonetheless, Gypsy’s bid for freedom lifts the lit on secrets and techniques that lead to homicide.

The true crime collection relies on the BuzzFeed article that detailed the unusual story only a 12 months after it occurred. We’ll go away you to watch the collection to discover out extra, however when you’re executed you may learn the BuzzFeed article that impressed it.

Who stars in The Act?

Joey King stars as Gypsy, Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee, Anna Sophia Robb stars as Lacey and Chloe Sevigny performs Mel.