Is the F-Zero saga abandoned? Reggie Fils-Aimé explains how Nintendo works with its franchises

The former president of Nintendo of America has spoken about how those in Kyoto are experimenting with new playable formulas.

Unfortunately, there are several sagas forgotten by Nintendo, many of them with a large legion of fans who have not stopped demanding their return. Something that we can observe with each new Nintendo Direct, reaching trends in social networks with titles like Golden Sun, another of those franchises that even the director of God of War has asked Nintendo to rescue.

Another of the most longed for has been F-Zero, the speed saga of Captain Falcon It’s been in the drawer for almost 20 years and in a recent interview on GamesBeat, echoed by VGC, Reggie Fils-Aimé, who was president of Nintendo of America until 2019, was asked about the “abandonment” of Nintendo’s futuristic racing franchise.

Reggie Fils-Aimé has responded confirming that during his time in charge as president the franchise was not abandonedexplaining that Nintendo developers they have not stopped experimenting with new styles of playlooking for some to find unique experiences for existing sagas or to apply in new series.

“I bet somewhere in the development centers of Kyoto, there are some developer testing an idea that could be applied to F-Zero“, assured Fils-Aimé, who has pointed out that based on his experience, it is not usual for the company to make a conscious decision to stop supporting a certain franchise: “historically it has not worked like that, not while I was there”. former president coincide with those of Takaya Imamura, a Nintendo artist and designer who has worked on sagas such as Zelda or StarFox and who assured that, although the speed franchise was not dead, it was hard to get her back ‘without a great idea’.

More about: F-Zero, Nintendo and Reggie Fils-Aime.