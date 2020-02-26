Is The Flash Finally Bringing Back Reverse-Flash In Season 6 Or What?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the February 25 episode of The Flash Season 6, known as “Grodd Friended Me.“
The Flash aired a doozy of an episode with “Grodd Friended Me,” which launched a reformed post-Disaster Gorilla Grodd, revealed Eva is the actual Mirror Grasp and Imposter Iris is her double, and confirmed off Danielle Panabaker’s newest spectacular dishevelled shirt, however in some way none of these was the most important bombshell of the hour. Nash Wells spent the episode persevering with to hallucinate, this time seeing variations of Sherloque. The twist got here when Sherloque’s eyes glowed pink, the Reverse-Flash sound impact began taking part in, and he dropped three foreboding phrases: “He. Is. Coming.”
Dun dun dun! I am nonetheless unsure what The Flash is getting at with the visions of Wells that Nash is seemingly hallucinating, why Reverse-Flash would nonetheless be in his Wells kind (aside from Tom Cavanagh persevering with to nail the position), and even why Sherloque is the Wells who might have revealed Reverse-Flash’s return, but when I see pink eyes and listen to that sound impact, I believe Reverse-Flash! If The Flash is certainly bringing him again, then perhaps followers who despaired at his absence in “Disaster on Infinite Earths” will get what they’d needed.
Many followers assumed Reverse-Flash could be again for “Disaster on Infinite Earths,” not least as a result of Reverse-Flash’s final phrases to Barry within the Season 5 finale have been “See you within the subsequent Disaster.” But Reverse-Flash was nowhere to be seen, and Tom Cavanagh was solely taking part in Nash Wells as Pariah.
Arrow-verse government producer Marc Guggenheim weighed in on the absence of Reverse-Flash in “Disaster” again when the crossover aired, and his feedback did not precisely affirm that the legendary Flash baddie could be again sooner relatively than later. Here is how he put it to TVLine:
I suppose what it actually comes all the way down to is not being beholden to a headline from six years in the past that was not written by any of the showrunners concerned within the crossover. Quite a lot of issues drive our tales, and numerous issues decide what decisions we make….. To me, monitoring towards a headline written six years in the past is actually the definition of ‘the cart driving the horse.’ We’ve had Reverse-Flash so outstanding within the Arrowverse over time, together with in final 12 months’s crossover and the crossover earlier than that…. I like the character and I like Tom [Cavanagh] as an individual, and I actually love Matt Letscher’s model, however it’s important to make decisions.
May The Flash be making up for Reverse-Flash’s absence from “Disaster on Infinite Earths” (regardless of 5 seasons of hints that he had a component to play) through the use of the post-Disaster modifications to convey him again? It could be a slight oversight of Spectre-Oliver on the finish of the crossover if he unintentionally opened the door for Barry’s archnemesis to return, however he did have quite a bit occurring on the time.
Some followers have theorized that Nash Wells has been Reverse-Flash from the long run all alongside. I am unsure what to suppose after the “Grodd Friended Me” tease, however I’m psyched on the prospect of extra Tom Cavanagh as Reverse-Flash. For me, The Flash delivered its greatest huge unhealthy with its first huge unhealthy.
And hey, Flash showrunner Eric Wallace promised loopy issues within the second half of Season 6, and The Flash discovering a weird solution to convey again Reverse-Flash after his obvious absence in “Disaster” matches the invoice! See what occurs subsequent on The Flash with the subsequent new episode on Tuesday, March 10 at eight p.m. ET. That episode will convey again Wally West and Cisco Ramon; as for Iris and Reverse-Flash, solely time will inform.
