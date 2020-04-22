Is The Flash Trying To Become More Like Arrow In Season 6?

Barry’s incapacity to super-save everyone has compelled everyone to be extra resourceful, fulfill their very own potential, and remind Barry (and viewers) that they’ll get by with out having The Flash velocity in to save lots of the day. Joe was a cop earlier than Barry grew to become The Flash, so for all that getting shot in all probability wasn’t his favourite factor that is ever occurred to him, Joe accepted it the place Barry could not. Joe was a hero in “So Lengthy and Goodnight” with out Barry’s velocity.