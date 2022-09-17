Is the iPhone 14 Pro that powerful? The first benchmarks are clear...

A few days after it reaches our hands, its new 4nm A16 chip shows its power jump.

Los 2022 iPhones are a special vintagebecause it is the first time that the basic model inherits a chip from the previous generation, but the iPhone 14 Pro is another matter, because it presents the A16 Bionic, which is an Apple-designed SoC using TSMC’s 4nm fabrication node, compared to 5 for the A15 Bionic. With this, the number of transistors reaches up to 16 billionand although the increase is not so flagrant with respect to the 15 billion of the A15, the power jump should be.

Luckily, on Weibo (the Chinese social network) the first benchmark results of the Pro models have surfaced, which have been extracted from some tests in AnTuTu, one of the most popular and interesting measurement tools, because it goes beyond synthetic tests and seeks to reflect results according to the real use of phones. As you will see below, the results are divided by CPU, GPU, RAM and user experience.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: AnTuTu results

Overall score CPU GPU RAM UX iPhone 14 Pro Max 972936 241999 403717 180737 146483 iPhone 14 Pro 978147 246572 408723 176151 146701 iPhone 13 Pro Max 831172 214394 318962 163138 134678 iPhone 13 Pro 823024 210728 318716 161602 131978

Let’s evaluate! If you notice, while the 14 Pro takes a overall score of almost a million of points, while the 13 Pro keeps just over 820,000, with an improvement of 18.8% for the new phone. In the case of the graphics unit, it is where the iPhone 14 Pro takes the most advantage, reaching a 28% performance increase over A15 of the previous model. The CPU goes up “only” a 17% powerfor his part.

That is the new iPhone 14 Pro presents a clear jump in terms of power, although we are not talking about a resounding improvement. This means that not even in games will you notice a clear difference from the previous one. apple phone family. The A15 chip keeps the type to spare, of course, and that’s a blessing, on the other hand.

How is the competition on Android?

Another interesting tidbit is putting that A16 up against high-end Android models like the equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chips, which is the most powerful SoC from Qualcomm. The ROG Phone 6, for example, is one of them, and presents its good million points in the global results of AnTuTu. Obviously, these data are worth little on paper, and must be observed in situations of real use, especially when it is well known that if there is something in which shines Apple is in optimization and fluidity of your system (have you already updated to iOS 16?).

