is the jewel in the crown of the imminent version 3.0

A few days ago, I had the chance to meet up with a couple of Funcom developers to get a first-hand look at the changes coming to Conan Exiles with the release. Update of sorceries (sorcery) which was publicly announced last June as part of the plans for version 3.0 of the game, which also includes aspects such as a creative mode or a battle pass. To be honest, the game had never caught my attention too much; but after this contact I have felt much more inclined to recommend it for several reasons. The most important of them is that the magic doesn’t work at all as I imagined, and It has surprised me pleasantly.

We’re used to mages in basically any RPG orbiting around combat, wielding offensive or buffing magic, afflictions, and the like. Conan Exiles prefers to take a more game-centric approach. sandboxon the terrain manipulation and in the interactions between the different entities that inhabit it. For example, you can use sorcery to become invisible (pretty simple, right?) but also to create a circle around you that collects absolutely all the natural resources that come into its range. Or summon a huge bat that you can grab onto to glide, much in the style of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild parasailing. It even goes a bit further than that, allowing you to alter the height at which you fly.

I would say that the most surprising spell was one that allows you to build ice bridges: not exactly a new idea, but the fun is that you dictate the height and direction in which the structure stands by pointing with the mouse. If you see an unfathomable abyss before you, you can use this resource to get to the other side—it’s a matter of be smart and creative when it comes to shaping it, and I imagine that the most enthusiastic will be able to do truly incredible things with magic like this. I was also very pleased to see that there are actually some combat advantages, but they are less “I shoot lightning from my scepter” and more “I manipulate the sandbox in such a way that it is advantageous to me”.

At a certain point in the demo, Tor Egil, a communicator for Funcom, enchanted the sky to summon a storm. A generous area around him filled with black clouds and soon after, thunder began to shake the ground randomly. One of them hit one of the ads helping the main boss of a world event (that’s also new, by the way) killing him instantly; although that could be due to the fact that we were playing with cheats activated in pursuit of agility. Similarly, he also cast a spell that floods the screen with mist, and while the effect remains active numerous zombies randomly emerge from the ground to join their master in the heat of battle.





The matter reaches such an extreme that the same action to conjure it works in an unorthodox way, with no interface menu via. As Design Lead Dennis Douthett explained to me, the idea was to make the wizardry feel “down to earth and organic” by removing as many UI barriers as possible. Thus, when equipping and using a scepter at any point in the game, you will find that various rocks will be spread out in front of you with different icons plus effects associated with them. Selecting a spell involves navigating this rock system in search of what you need, a slow process and static that, when seen in motion, makes it clear that its intention is not to step on the usual combat system. Rather, it is to alter the rules in your favor.

Needless to say, the sorcery system has a few layers of complexity beyond this: in order to shape the world in your favor, you first need to complete a series of objectives —defeat wizards in cities, improve recipes, etcetera—and there are even objects dedicated to the development of magical feats, ranging from work tables to instruments of torture or sacrifice, passing through a portal that Funcom experts used to call servants or weapons as powerful, that expire after a while to compensate. The idea that I want to convey with this is that the arrival of magic in Conan Exiles is not a small feat: it has a real impact on the way you understand the game. sandboxin which you think about the consequences that the abuse of magic leaves on your character (blood corruption) and on the type of activities you want to do during a normal session.





The sorcery update, along with other new features of version 3.0, does not yet have a formalized release date; but it is hoped that he will not play too hard. Will be freely available for all players, so if you haven’t played in a while or never thought about it, it’s a good way to enter their world of darkness and brutality: I’m told, you don’t need to spend too much time to start working on the magical progression, and from what I see firsthand, things like building or battle pass progress are pretty respectful of your time as a user.