Is the miracle coming with the Tri? Tecatito Corona reappeared in Sevilla training

The Mexican, T.ecatito Corona, since his arrival at Sevilla in the First Division of Spanish Soccer, was one of the most outstanding soccer players in the first dates of the then management of Julen Lopetegui. However, after a series of poor results, the board headed by the sporting director of the red and whiteMonchi, opted to replace the Spanish with Jorge Sampaoli.

That is why, one by one, the former coach of the Argentine National Team presented himself with each of the Sevilla footballers, among whom he highlighted the presence of Jesus Crownwho reappeared at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, without a cast and only with a crutch after having suffered a fracture of the fibula and ligament of the left ankle.

In the images retrieved by The Uncheck you can see the mexican of walking without the splint and only supporting himself on a crutch. It was just last August 18, when the Seville soccer player was successfully operated on at the Fremap clinic where a plate with screws was applied to the fibula and a suture was applied to the internal and external ligaments.

The Mexican attacker reappeared in Jorge Sampaoli’s first training session with Sevilla (Photo: Twitter/@eldesmarque_sfc)

Despite his spectacular injury, the soccer player born in Hermosillo, Sonora is one of the elements that still has the hope of accessing Qatar 2022, this after the more than a few possibilities that the strategist of the National Team, Gerardo Martino, has opened for him.

During the last FIFA Date when Mexico faced Colombia and Peru, the national coach assured that he is in constant communication with the player to know how is your rehab going. And it is that, according to the projections of the Argentine, the last possibility that Tecatito Corona arrives at the World Cup would be that in the first days of October joins the concentration of TricolorOtherwise, the scenario of seeing him in Qatar 2022 would vanish.

“Jesús Manuel Corona is undergoing a rehabilitation in Seville and the aspiration we have is that the first days of October he can be working with us and have chances to fight for a place,” said Tata Martino.

Archive photo of Jesus “Tecatito” Corona during a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match between Mexico and Costa Rica. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico. January 30, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Looking back, it is important to point out that it would not be the first time that the possibility has been opened for Jesús Manuel to travel to Qatar despite the complicated scenario that the Mexican striker is facing.

Matías Bunge, representative of the Tecatitoasked that the player not be ruled out, because although the seriousness of the injury indicates that he will not go to Qatar, there is still a minimal chance that it does compete in the Arab country.

The soccer representative assured that with a good recovery and adequate rehabilitation could be in time for debut with Mexico in the match against Poland next November 22, so the next few days will be crucial to determine his situation and thus inform the coaching staff of the Tata Martino.

AMDEP9571. PANAMA CITY (PANAMA), 09/08/2021.- Jesús Corona (c) of Mexico celebrates a goal today, in a match of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between the teams of Panama and Mexico at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City (Panama). EFE/Welcome Velasco



In the last call of the Tri the injury of Raúl Jiménez was announced. The footballer who set off the alarms, well one groin paininjury to the part of the pelvis, would compromise his trip to the 2022 World Cup. Because his participation with the team is of vital importance, and because of his hierarchy, the Mexican team is also betting on his recovery.

“In the immediate future I am optimistic, the reality is that the injury is an injury that worries us all. Our goal now – from the medical side – is to help him recover in the best possible way, and from us – who are not doctors – it is that he does not throw us in the towel”, expressed Gerardo Martino.

