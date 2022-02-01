Is the next-gen model of Cyberpunk 2077 coming quickly? New discoveries appear to signify

A next-gen model of Cyberpunk 2077 may well be at the manner faster than we consider, in step with a brand new discovery of the sport in its model for PS5.

As tweeted via the PlayStation Recreation Measurement Twitter account (beneath), which continuously posts reveals from the PlayStation Community database, a brand new addition means that the long-awaited next-gen variations of CD Projekt Crimson’s RPG may well be coming quickly. at the manner. The brand new access within the database turns out to suggest a local model of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5, with a brand new quilt, as can also be observed within the following tweet:

In line with a later tweet, the account has steered {that a} next-gen model of the sport may hit consoles someday between overdue February and early March.. Alternatively, as with every leaks and rumours, it must be curious about a grain of salt till an professional announcement is made.

The long-awaited Xbox Collection X/S and PlayStation 5 updates for Cyberpunk 2077 had been final behind schedule in October, when CD Projekt Crimson notified lovers and buyers that the sport can be behind schedule till the primary quarter of 2022.

A follow-up tweet concerning the prolong introduced little or no reason why to justify the prolong, past in need of to”get it proper“. Since PlayStation Recreation Measurement studies a identical liberate window for the sport, this would possibly recommend next-gen builds via 2077 may well be in a position for liberate with out additional prolong.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE %.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v – CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

CD Projekt Crimson hopes that the approaching liberate of the next-gen model of Cyberpunk 2077 will probably be a lot more certain than the sport’s disastrous liberate at the PS4 and Xbox One variations. Following its preliminary liberate, the studio ended up settling a lot of complaints with disgruntled buyers in December, after shareholders believed that they had been misled concerning the recreation’s efficiency on cutting-edge {hardware}.

The complaints got here after the sport exhibited in particular deficient efficiency on latest-gen consoles and used to be briefly withdrawn from the PlayStation Retailer, with 30,000 refunds issued to avid gamers who asked them.

We lately discovered that Keanu Reeves, who performs a significant function in Cyberpunk 2077, hasn’t ever performed it.