Is the promise of free corona vaccine against the law? Know what former Chief Election Commissioner said

bihar assembly election 2020: Three former Chief Election Commissioners on Friday said that there is nothing legally wrong in the BJP’s promise to give free vaccine of corona virus in its manifesto for Bihar assembly elections. SY Qureshi, who was the head of the Election Commission between 2010 and 2012, said that but the move has raised Naitikita’s questions as the model code of conduct is entirely about the ethics policy. Also Read – Tejashwi’s comment on Nitish, ‘My birthday on 9th November and the release of Lalu ji, will be Nitish ji’s farewell on 10th’

OP Rawat, who retired as the Chief Election Commissioner in December 2018, said that the Supreme Court has made it clear that the party promising anything in its manifesto should also mention the budgetary provisions to fulfill the promise. Rawat said that no one can put anything in the manifesto but the Supreme Court has given that the party should clarify the budgetary provisions to fulfill the promises. Also Read – Corona vaccine to be available soon, Bharat Biotech to test Phase III on 26 thousand volunteers

Another former Chief Election Commissioner, requesting not to be identified, said that the timing of issuing the manifesto is also important. He mentioned, “The Election Commission has not yet implemented the suggestion that the manifesto should be issued on time and not just before the voting.” He said that in its decision on election reform, the court had made A mechanism was suggested to look into the promises. Also Read – Many colors seen in PM Modi’s rally in Bihar, most important – two yards is still necessary

Qureshi said, “Anything can be legally promised in the manifesto. However, the court has said that the promises should not be unreasonable. But this raises the question of morality because the model code of conduct is only about the policy of conduct. It is not law, its foundation is morality. “

On the importance of timing of election promises, he reminded that the Central Government had approached the Election Commission to announce the minimum support price for crops when the Model Code of Conduct came into force during elections in Punjab. He said that the Commission found that the MSP that the Center was planning to announce in February is usually announced in April.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP’s manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. It has promised to give free vaccine of Kovid-19 to the people of the state after getting permission from ICMR. Opposition parties accused the BJP of using the epidemic for political gains, and demanded action from the Election Commission over the BJP’s election promise to provide the corona virus vaccine free to the people of Bihar.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP’s promise that the Indian government has announced a strategy to distribute Kovid’s vaccine and now people can look at state-wise election programs to know how to achieve it. Huh. However, BJP said that health is a state subject and its manifesto is for Bihar and not for the whole country. The RJD, Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party and National Conference questioned the BJP’s election promise of free vaccine for Bihar and said that it was politicizing the case.