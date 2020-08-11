Is The Rain cancelled? Will there be a season 4?

The third season of Danish post-apocalyptic drama The Rain dropped on Netflix earlier this month, and it was one other motion packed season as Rasmus turned on his sister Simone, pitting himself in opposition to her.

Naturally, followers of the collection have already binge-watched the newest season and at the moment are determined for one more run, even when the drama’s newest run of episodes ended with the free ends seemingly tied up.

So will there be one other season of the present? Learn on for every part you must know.

Will there be a season Four of The Rain?

Sadly, there received’t be any additional episodes – Netflix introduced when it was renewing the present for a third run again in June 2019 that it could finish after season three.

On the time, Netflix didn’t give a motive for the present’s cancellation – merely tweeting, “We’ll see you in 2020 for the third and closing season.”



Per Arnesen / Netflix



There was no additional indication of precisely why the streaming big opted to not carry the present again for a fourth run, however there’s a good probability it may merely be a inventive determination – this fashion the collection was capable of wrap up in a satisfying manner that tied up all the key plot factors.

Might The Rain be revived away from Netflix?

In fact, not being renewed by Netflix doesn’t at all times sign the tip for a present, with some collection – together with animated hit Tuca and Bertie – discovering a new life away from the streamer.

Nevertheless at this stage it appears unlikely that this can be the case for The Rain – there has been no indication from any of the present’s forged or crew that they hope to make extra episodes, and with most of the essential characters having been killed off, a fourth run seems to be one thing of a lengthy shot.

For a recap of what occurred within the closing episodes, right here’s The Rain season three ending defined.