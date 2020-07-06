Is The Secrets She Keeps based on a true story? How a real-life kidnap case inspired series and book

Based on Michael Robotham’s best-selling novel of the identical title, The Secrets She Keeps is a darkish Australian drama starring Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael.

The series focuses on two (seemingly) expectant moms, who bond over their shared expertise regardless of their differing backgrounds. Nevertheless, when a new child child is kidnapped from a hospital, chaos ensues and secrets and techniques are revealed.

The six-part series is based on Robotham’s book – which in flip was inspired by a real-life case. Learn on for every part you must know in regards to the present’s hyperlink to an notorious little one kidnapping case in Britain.

Is The Secrets She Keeps inspired by a true story?

The book model of The Secrets She Keeps is written by Michael Robotham, an Australian author and journalist who labored on The Mail on Sunday within the UK in the course of the 1990s – coinciding with one among Britain’s most notorious little one kidnapping instances.

In 1994, new child child Abbie Sundgren was stolen simply three hours after her delivery by a girl posing as a nurse, who claimed that Abbie wanted a listening to check.

Abbie’s abduction came about at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, and she was lacking for 17 days earlier than she was discovered by police in Nottingham suburb Wollaton, and reunited together with her mother and father, Karen and Roger Humphries. All through the 17 days, newspapers and information retailers carefully adopted the seek for ‘Child Abbie’.

Who kidnapped Abbie Sundgren?

The perpetrator was revealed to be Julie Kelley, a former dental nurse with a character dysfunction, and who had been faking a being pregnant with a purpose to save a relationship.

The TV series is inspired by the book’s unfastened retelling of the real-life story, setting the occasions not in Nottingham, however in an prosperous Sydney suburb, and focussing on a grocery store shelf-stacker, Agatha (performed by Laura Carmichael), who befriends a rich, pregnant ‘mummy-blogger’.

The Secrets She Keeps will start within the UK on BBC One on Monday sixth July at 9pm. For those who’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.