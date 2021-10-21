Is the seizure of motorcycles and web shutdown in Kashmir connected to Amit Shah’s seek advice from? Jammu and Kashmir Police gave explanation

Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday stated that the seizure of motor cycles and the closure of a few web towers in Srinagar is an anti-terrorism workout, which has not anything to do with the impending seek advice from of Union House Minister Amit Shah. Police were confiscating bikes and scooters in several spaces of Srinagar town for the previous few days with out assigning any explanation why.Additionally Learn – J&Okay Come upon LIVE: A large operation to finish terror in Jammu and Kashmir! Two terrorists killed in Shopian

Without reference to whether or not one has all of the related paperwork or no longer, bikers are being requested to park their bikes inside of more than a few police stations within the town and go away them there. Except this, cellular web facility may be closed in lots of spaces of Srinagar town within the night.

The police motion has drawn grievance from more than a few quarters and rumors are rife within the town that the seizures are a part of elaborate safety preparations made for Amit Shah's two-day seek advice from beginning Saturday.

To quell those rumors and dispel grievance, the police on its Twitter maintain stated, “Seizure of a few motorcycles and web shutdown from some towers is only associated with terror and violence. It has not anything to do with the seek advice from of Hon’ble House Minister: IGP Kashmir.”

