Is the specter of corona looming over Dharavi once more, after the comfort of the lockdown, circumstances surfaced once more

Mumbai: As soon as once more, circumstances of corona virus are often coming to the fore in Dharavi. Corona circumstances are expanding once more in Dharavi after leisure of lockdown restrictions. Six new circumstances of coronavirus an infection have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Tuesday, an afternoon after the civic frame eased restrictions. A senior reputable of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company gave this knowledge.

He instructed that once the coming of six new circumstances of an infection within the ultimate 24 hours, the overall circumstances in Dharavi higher to six,844. He mentioned that to this point 6,465 sufferers affected by Kovid-19 had been cured and at the moment 20 sufferers are beneath remedy. One to 3 circumstances of an infection are being reported day by day in Dharavi since Would possibly 31.

Allow us to inform you that the rate of corona virus has bogged down in Maharashtra. That is why the lockdown has been comfortable, however in puts like Dharavi, after the comfort, circumstances have began coming to the fore. Corona was once nearly diminished in Dharavi. While as soon as right here Corona scared everybody. Dharavi comes within the largest slum space of ​​the rustic.