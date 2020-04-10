Is The Suicide Squad’s John Cena Hinting At Another Comic Book Film?

Right here now we have X-O Manowar, who’s been round since 1992 and has been one of many anchoring heroes within the Valiant Comics Universe because it started practically a decade in the past. For these unfamiliar with X-O Manowar, he was initially often called Aric of Daria, a soldier who fought in opposition to the Roman Empire in fifth century Europe till he was kidnapped by an alien race often called The Vine. After a number of years in captivity, Aric led a revolt in opposition to The Vine and bonded with Shanhara, the sentient X-O Manowar armor, with him being the primary to ever survive the method.