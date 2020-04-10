Is The Suicide Squad’s John Cena Hinting At Another Comic Book Film?

Depart a Remark
Superhero motion pictures have develop into so well-liked and plentiful that numerous actors have now participated in a number of franchises inside the style, together with Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Josh Brolin. WWE famous person and actor John Cena is making his superhero film debut subsequent 12 months with The Suicide Squad, however now some people are questioning if Cena is hinting at tackling one other comedian e-book property.
Marvel and DC should still be The Massive Two in relation to superhero tales, however they aren’t the one sport on the town. As an example, Valiant Leisure has established its personal notable universe of colourful characters, and John Cena just lately posted the next picture of one among them.
Right here now we have X-O Manowar, who’s been round since 1992 and has been one of many anchoring heroes within the Valiant Comics Universe because it started practically a decade in the past. For these unfamiliar with X-O Manowar, he was initially often called Aric of Daria, a soldier who fought in opposition to the Roman Empire in fifth century Europe till he was kidnapped by an alien race often called The Vine. After a number of years in captivity, Aric led a revolt in opposition to The Vine and bonded with Shanhara, the sentient X-O Manowar armor, with him being the primary to ever survive the method.
Sadly for Aric, The Vine had been capable of launch a counterattack that worn out practically the entire rebelling forces and compelled Aric to flee whereas nonetheless getting a deal with on the armor. He made it again to Earth, however due to time dilation, it was now the 21st century. After initially secluding himself and grieving the lack of his family members, Aric jumped again into motion to struggle again in opposition to The Vine, and now he protects Earth as X-O Manowar.
After all, in typical John Cena style, this Instagram put up lacks a caption, so now we have no context for it. Possibly Cena is teasing that he’s in consideration to play X-O Manowar, or perhaps he just lately grew to become a fan of the character after studying some Valiant comics as a technique to move the time whereas social distancing. It’s laborious to say, however a minimum of we all know Cena’s a minimum of aware of the character… until he simply stumbled upon this paintings throughout random Google looking, which is totally potential.
Whether or not he’s performed by John Cena or another person, it’s a minimum of believable we’ll see X-O Manowar on the large display screen within the close to future. A Valiant cinematic universe has been within the works for half a decade, and the unique plan was for it to be launched with Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot over at Sony. Nevertheless, final 12 months it was reported that Harbinger, one other Valiant property getting the large display screen therapy, was being moved to Paramount Photos, and the plan is to maneuver different Valiant characters, together with X-O Manowar, to the studio too.
As for The Suicide Squad, which wrapped in late February, formally talking, we nonetheless don’t know who John Cena is enjoying. That stated, numerous experiences have listed him as enjoying Peacemaker. Cena’s different notable movie credit embrace Trainwreck, Blockers, Bumblebee, Dolittle and F9, the latter of which was initially supposed to return out subsequent month, however has now been pushed to April 2021.
The Suicide Squad will cost into theaters on August 6, 2021.
