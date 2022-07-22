Is the Volition port worth it?

The Saint’s Row saga returns with more energy than ever, and I was able to test the title in its opening hours. Apart from my impressions about the game, which you can read in 3DGames, I also went with a mission to the presentation event: to get an idea of ​​how it works the pc version this open world.

Despite the fact that the saga got off to a bad start on PC, being the port of Saint’s Row 2 quite unfortunate at the time, it did not take long to find a home on our platform, with versions of Saint’s Row 3 and 4 reaching a level more than acceptable, especially for the time. With this history behind me, my expectations for the reboot were relatively high. Has the game quenched my thirst for quality?

Personalization above all

Starting with the graphic options, it’s nice when a game lets you tinker with them and fine tune your performance even the smallest. Being able to do this is an essential part of playing on PC, and the granularity of options that Saints Row offers is more than enough. With many options at your disposal, despite not being above the average of other PC titles, it does have enough customization to make the game feel native to our platform.

To this we must add, how could it be otherwise, the presence of ray tracing. I tested the game on various platforms with Nvidia GPUs, and the truth is that the various ray tracing profiles helped a lot in terms of optimization. Playing in resolution 1440p y 4K, it’s nice to be able to gain FPS using alternate performance modes without having to turn this feature off entirely. Of course, especially in the open world, the performance hit after turning on this feature was quite noticeable.

One of the things that could mitigate this, and whose lack I noticedwould be scaling technologies such as DLSS y FSR. Reviewing the title information, at no time has it been said that it was going to have it, but the fact has not been denied either. For now, we will have to wait for the official launch of the game to see if we can count on these useful functions to scratch a little more performance.

excellent performance

Despite having played without scaling technologies, there is one thing that was clear to me at all times: the title is perfectly optimized for high refresh rates. Having played in both 1080p, 1440p and 4K, I was able to see all sorts of framerates in my tests, having far exceeded 60 in 1080 and 1440p, which provided a super smooth experience. In 4K, the performance was still much more than acceptable, although the weight of this titanic resolution was felt in comparison. Still, the experience provided was well above “acceptable”, exceeding those 60 FPS minimum easily without using ray tracing. The game has an option to simply unlock the refresh rate, giving your gaming monitor the opportunity to show off those hertz without any problem.





It should be noted that I was able to test Saints Row on 3 teams with very different configurations. From a laptop with an RTX 3070 Mobile to a desktop with a 3080, the range of hardware configurations that I was able to taste was wide, and it only finished cementing my confidence in the port of this title. Obviously, choosing the correct resolution for your computer will be key herebut what I can say is that every logical hardware and resolution combination I tried gave me completely satisfactory frameratesshowing that we are facing a well-optimized port.

Controls for all tastes

Of course, not everything is technical issues. When it came to testing the game, I decided to divide my time between playing it with a controller and with a keyboard and mouse. I have to say that my preference for this type of game is the most fishy, ​​since I’m an absolute loser when it comes to controller shooters, but trying both types of controls was not a great challenge for me. There are enough accessibility options As if shooting with a controller doesn’t feel mega-orthopedic for those of us who aren’t experts. On the other hand, the driving segments, something that is usually more associated with controls, never felt foreign to my quintessential setup. In general, it is all very well balanced in order to accommodate the experience for all types of PC gamers.

Ultimately, the PC version of Saints Row is one created from the care and respect towards our flagship platform. With lots of customization, good optimization, and support for all sorts of configurations, I highly doubt we’ll see any complaints about the quality of this port. The new Volition is aiming high and I honestly think it has the potential to become one of the big releases of 2022.