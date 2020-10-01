Is the Weeknd Pop, R&B or Hip-Hop? Why That Matters at the Grammys

Genrefication in the music world can contain fierce debates over whether or not an act’s artwork might be outlined as — or confined — to such phrases as heavy steel, various, deep home or entice. That’s been occurring for so long as genres have existed, but they tackle a way more severe air on the subject of the Grammy Awards.

Whereas the group has come a good distance since 1989, when the voters’ lack of familiarity with steel resulted in wizening prog-rockers Jethro Tull successful the trophy over the much more related Metallica, the screening committees battle lengthy and arduous over whether or not an artist, music or album is that this or that.

These arguments probably went on all of final month throughout the run-up to the first Grammy voting spherical (which started Sept. 29), and virtually definitely included the Weeknd, whose “After Hours” is one among the greatest albums of the yr. Whereas the screening committees’ membership is ostensibly secret and never out there to remark, the query of the place he belongs has little question been mentioned: His 2011 debut “Home of Balloons” was a defining “alt-R&B” album, but inside a few years he’d pivoted to pop by working with Max Martin and others, together with rappers. After almost 50 gold and platinum certifications, is he pop? R&B? Hip-hop? Various?

“I heard The Weekend in three locations over the previous few days: on the Emmy Awards, on the NBA, and in my home,” says Daniel Glass, a veteran government and founding father of Glassnote Information who confronted the same scenario with Infantile Gambino a number of years in the past. “That to me says he’s extraordinarily standard, and the first three letters of that phrase are ‘pop.’ In case you ask what style Stevie Marvel, Michael Jackson or Prince are, you say pop, not R&B, and I believe he’s approaching that league of mass enchantment. I don’t take into account [‘After Hours’] a slender R&B or hip-hop album at all, and it’s positively an album of the yr candidate.”

Typically a genre-fluid artist’s label or administration would possibly jockey to have a recording slotted in a selected style as a result of it may need a greater likelihood of successful, however Glass doesn’t purchase that strategy. “If I’m at a label, I’m making an attempt to get our music uncovered in each applicable, genuine medium,” he says. “In the early days of Infantile Gambino, we by no means promoted him as black or white or hip-hop or R&B — in actual fact, NPR and different various [outlets] have been a few of the greatest supporters. The Weeknd could be very fascinating as a result of he ticks all the containers: pop, R&B, hip-hop, even dance, however pop is the proper avenue: I as a report firm head can be pushing for the most mass-appeal classes to be nominated in, and if we lose, we lose.”