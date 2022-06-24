Is there a lot of action in The Callisto Protocol? Its authors respond and promise to scare players

The gameplay trailer gave a lot of weight to the fighting, but the game will be more survival-horror.

A few days ago we saw The Callisto Protocol in motion, the space horror video game from the co-creator of Dead Space. It was a video of just over two minutes of gameplay where there was a lot of action. But so that there is no confusion, Striking Distance Studios has clarified that the survival-horror component is more of a protagonist, with a game design aimed at reinforcing this facet over any other.

We are undoubtedly leaning more on the side of survivalBen Walker“We are definitely leaning more towards the survival side. The general tone of our combat system is one of a kind of struggle for survival, to do everything possible to be able to advance. And since nearly half of our combat is melee, that means you must be smart in how you use your bulletsDesign Director Ben Walker told Games Informer.

Later in the interview, Walker explains how he has included elements to keep the player in constant tension. The rhythm and the terror. Knowing that something is out there, being afraid of it and not knowing exactly when it will arrive. You will hear noises: is it really coming for me? When will it happen? Use a bit of that feeling of the unknown, and then break it at the right moments to finish hooking the audience. You know, make them nervous or frighten them when they don’t expect it“, Add.

Speaking of the combat system, in a chat with 3DJuegos Chris Stone from Strike Distance Studios defined it as incredibly deep. “We used to call it 50/50 combat; we have a close combat system and a ranged combat system, and a tool known as GRP, which is actually a prisoner pacification device used by prison guards.” he explains. “And once you have all these tools at your disposal, you create a truly captivating experience where you can basically play how you want“.

If you want to delve deeper into survival-horror, you can take a look at this report with the secrets of The Callisto Protocol to become the most terrifying game of 2022. It will arrive on December 2 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

3D Games Discord

More about: The Callisto Protocol and Striking Distance Studios.