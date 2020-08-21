Extra than simply a web-based retail big, Amazon now presents all kinds of providers and subscriptions, from Prime Video to music streaming to cloud storage.

The one drawback with all this swanky new tech is understanding simply how a lot every will add to your monthly outgoings – together with for Amazon’s snazzy streaming system the Fire Stick.

Don’t have any worry – we’ve outlined any monthly charges out good and clearly beneath. When you’re taking a look at buying a Fire Stick you may see our greatest Fire Stick offers, or for extra data see our Amazon Fire Stick information.

Is there a monthly fee for a Fire Stick?

Primarily – no. There is no such thing as a monthly price to make use of an Amazon Fire Stick. So when you’ve paid the preliminary buy fee, there’s no extra price simply to make use of your fancy new streaming Stick.

Nevertheless, a number of of the apps and channels accessible on the Fire Stick would require subscriptions to be able to entry them. This contains main streaming providers reminiscent of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, BritBox, Apple TV+, and Hayu.

Nevertheless, there are loads of free channels accessible on the sensible stick, together with catch-up providers reminiscent of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play. It’s also possible to purchase and hire movies and TV from Amazon with out paying for a subscription.

It’s additionally price taking into consideration that some channels might require a small cost to obtain, although that received’t be the case for the foremost streaming providers.

For extra data on the numerous, many providers accessible see our Fire Stick Channel Information, in addition to our explainer on how you can watch reside soccer on Fire Stick UK.

How a lot is a Fire Stick?

Whereas there is not any monthly price for a Fire Stick, you’ll, after all, should buy the bodily stick itself first. The value will depend upon whether or not you wish to shell out for the 4K version or not – or if undecided you may see our information to the most effective sensible TV sticks accessible.

The usual Fire Stick comes with HD streaming, an Alexa Voice Distant, and a beneficiant 8GB reminiscence.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K does precisely what it says on the tin – the very same as a common Fire Stick however with 4K Extremely HD streaming, with help for HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Nevertheless sensible tech just like the Fire Stick all the time get good reductions on Black Friday and Prime Day, and we suspect they’ll play a huge position in Amazon’s Black Friday offers.

