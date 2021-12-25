Is there a new Silent Hill or not? Guillermo del Toro explains his mention of the Konami saga at the Game Awards

The filmmaker, who has collaborated with Hideo Kojima on more than one occasion, speaks of a “slap” to the company.

It is one of the big questions that video game fans around the world ask themselves: will we soon see a new Silent Hill? The gala of The Game Awards 2021 left us several announcements and a few winners, and precisely during the delivery of one of the awards (that of Best Art Direction), we could see Guillermo del Toro making a reference to the horror saga.

“You know, a franchise that I love its art direction is Silent Hill. I hope we have a new one of these,” said the filmmaker before announcing the nominees. This fact triggered the rumors at the time, with the community wondering if del Toro knew something else about a new installment or was it simply something he wanted to comment on.

Now, it has been the same Mexican director who has come out to clear up the doubts, ensuring that it was just a “slap” to Konami, a joke about their past relationship. “It’s just one of those things that doesn’t make sense,” he commented on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

I just wanted to tickle KonamiGuillermo del ToroDel Toro refers, how could it be otherwise, to the Silent Hills project, in which he was embarked with Hideo Kojima and whose cancellation can not find a convincing explanation. “I just wanted to tickle Konami, because I don’t understand. It was perfect; what we were going to do it was really fascinating“.

The creator of the saga himself, Keiichiro Toyama, has declared that it is very difficult to make a remake of Silent Hill. He is currently developing Slitterhead, a new horror video game presented during this year’s The Game Awards itself, and of which he has shared the first details.

More about: Silent Hill, Guillermo del Toro, Konami, Hideo Kojima, Silent Hills, Cancellation and The Game Awards.