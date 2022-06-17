Is there a relationship between Dino Crisis and Exoprimal? Capcom talks about it and the possibility of seeing a new game

3DJuegos has been able to chat with the authors of this new action game with dinosaurs as enemies.

If you hear “dinosaurs” and Capcom, your mind automatically recalls the legendary Dino Crisis, a license much loved by users and that has had up to three installments, released between 1999 and 2003. With the announcement of Exoprimal, there were not a few users who wondered about some kind of connection, especially when it was learned that Hiroyuki Kobayashi was involved in its development.

Exoprimal is a standalone game and is not related to Dino CrisisTakuro HiraokaFrom the beginning, the authors made sure that no one would mistake Exoprimal for something related to the Dino Crisis universe, but users kept sharing rumors that linked both games. At 3DJuegos we have had the opportunity to interview the developers of Exoprimal, and they have been very clear: “Exoprimal is an independent game and has no relationship with Dino Crisis“, Takuro Hiraoka, director of the video game, told us. The question of whether Capcom would have taken the opportunity to introduce some kind of connection with its universe, themes and characters is thus settled, but it seems that it has never been the intention.

Of course, we also try to find out if Capcom is interested in doing a new dino crisis game, and here they shied away from the question, neither confirming nor denying anything. The producer, Ichiro Kiyokawa, replied to us, stating that his mission is “to work to make sure that we enjoy Exoprimal”, without further ado. Therefore, we cannot draw any conclusions at this time.

This shelves all the theories that, mixed with the hope of the players, linked Dino Crisis with this new Exoprimal. A series of rumors that are born mainly due to the nature of the game, focused on dinosaurs, and because both titles are run by Capcom. Unfortunately, we will have to keep waiting for the publisher to decide to release something that is truly linked to the classic survival-horror.

In addition, in an interview with IGN, the Japanese have wanted to settle another comment that resonates strongly with some players. :”Exoprimal it is not a free-to-play; it’s a full-priced game that will be available both physically and digitally,” says producer Ichiro Kiyokawa.

Despite this, there is no doubt that Exoprimal is made for all those players who are looking for a more game-focused experience. frenetic action in a futuristic context as we have told you in our most recent article with the keys to Exoprimal and its dinosaurs; a title that will also have a free trial in a few weeks.

